ETV Bharat / bharat

Ram Mandir Donation Theft: Supreme Court Issues Notice To Trust, Seeks Report From UP SIT

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought a status report from UP‑constituted SIT investigating the Ram Temple donation embezzlement, and also sought a response from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant has scheduled the matter for further hearing on July 20. The bench sought response from the trust, which is managing the temple, along with the state government and the Centre.

The bench, also comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, was dealing with petitions regarding Ayodhya Ram Temple donation theft, misappropriation, and embezzlement.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta represented the Centre and the state government. Mehta said that the status report will be filed in a sealed cover. He accepted the notice for the state and the Centre.

A counsel for one of the petitioners submitted that there was a need to preserve the CCTV visuals and other records. Another counsel requested that a copy of the status report to be filed by the state be furnished to them as well. However, the bench did not accede to the request at this stage. "We will see later. It's an ongoing investigation”, the bench observed.

Two petitions—filed by advocates Ajay Kumar Rai and Dinesh Kumar Yadav and RJD MP Sudhakar Singh through advocate Satyam Singh Rajput—demand a CBI investigation. They argued that the Yogi government, Uttar Pradesh police and the state SIT cannot be relied upon for a fair, transparent and impartial probe.

The plea filed by the RJD MP sought a CBI probe into the alleged donation theft at Ayodhya Ram Mandir. The plea also sought a direction to the temple trust to place before the court a complete statement of all donations in the form of money and valuables received since its formation on February 5, 2020.