ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Seeks Centre And States Response On Plea For Use Of Aadhaar As Identity Proof Only

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to examine a plea alleging misuse of the Unique Identification Authority of India-issued Aadhaar cards as proof of citizenship, domicile and residential address, and also sought directions to restrict its use strictly for identity verification.

The plea filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice V Mohana. The bench issued notices to the Centre and all the states and UTs on the plea and tagged it with pending similar matters.

The plea sought directions to the Centre, states and the Election Commission to ensure that Aadhaar is used only as proof of identity, not as proof of citizenship, domicile, address, or date of birth.

The plea, filed through advocate Ashwani Dubey, also sought directions that using Aadhaar as proof of date of birth and residence in the application form for new voter registration be considered against Section 9 of the Aadhaar Act, 2016, Section 23(4) of the RPA, 1950 and Article 14 of the Constitution. The plea contended that Section 9 of the Aadhaar Act, 2016 expressly states that 'Aadhaar is not the evidence of citizenship or domicile'.