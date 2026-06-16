SC Seeks Centre And States Response On Plea For Use Of Aadhaar As Identity Proof Only
The plea sought directions to ensure that Aadhaar is used as identity proof and not as proof of citizenship, domicile, address, and date of birth.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : June 16, 2026 at 12:22 PM IST|
Updated : June 16, 2026 at 12:30 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to examine a plea alleging misuse of the Unique Identification Authority of India-issued Aadhaar cards as proof of citizenship, domicile and residential address, and also sought directions to restrict its use strictly for identity verification.
The plea filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice V Mohana. The bench issued notices to the Centre and all the states and UTs on the plea and tagged it with pending similar matters.
The plea sought directions to the Centre, states and the Election Commission to ensure that Aadhaar is used only as proof of identity, not as proof of citizenship, domicile, address, or date of birth.
The plea, filed through advocate Ashwani Dubey, also sought directions that using Aadhaar as proof of date of birth and residence in the application form for new voter registration be considered against Section 9 of the Aadhaar Act, 2016, Section 23(4) of the RPA, 1950 and Article 14 of the Constitution. The plea contended that Section 9 of the Aadhaar Act, 2016 expressly states that 'Aadhaar is not the evidence of citizenship or domicile'.
The plea said the Unique Identification Authority of India Notification dated August 22, 2023 clearly states that 'Aadhaar is proof of identity, not of citizenship, address or date of birth.'
"Despite this, Aadhaar is not only being used as a proof of age, citizenship and domicile for school admission, property purchase and to obtain a birth certificate, ration card, driving licence, but also being used in the Application Form for New Voter Registration (Form-6) as a proof of date of birth & proof of residence. And thus, infiltrators & illegal immigrants are obtaining various documents using Aadhaar," the plea said.
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