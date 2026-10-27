ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Seeks Response On Plea Alleging Rahul Gandhi Pushed Pregnant Journalist During Oct 12 March

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a response from Rahul Gandhi and others on a plea claiming that the Congress leader pushed a pregnant journalist during a march to the apex court on October 12.

The plea was mentioned before a bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, which issued notice to Gandhi and others.

Senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia, who mentioned the matter, said an application has been filed in a pending petition. Bhatia contended that a female journalist was allegedly manhandled on the court premises.

The plea contended that respondent No.4 (Rahul Gandhi) suddenly pushed her towards the gate, with such force that she lost her balance and fell, and had to break the fall with her hands.

The plea submitted that the push was delivered openly, in a crowded place, in the presence of security personnel, journalists and other persons, despite her express pleas, and was not a mere jostle of the crowd.