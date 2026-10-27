SC Seeks Response On Plea Alleging Rahul Gandhi Pushed Pregnant Journalist During Oct 12 March
The plea contended that Gandhi pushed the journalist towards the gate with such force that she lost her balance and fell.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 27, 2026 at 2:06 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a response from Rahul Gandhi and others on a plea claiming that the Congress leader pushed a pregnant journalist during a march to the apex court on October 12.
The plea was mentioned before a bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, which issued notice to Gandhi and others.
Senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia, who mentioned the matter, said an application has been filed in a pending petition. Bhatia contended that a female journalist was allegedly manhandled on the court premises.
The plea contended that respondent No.4 (Rahul Gandhi) suddenly pushed her towards the gate, with such force that she lost her balance and fell, and had to break the fall with her hands.
The plea submitted that the push was delivered openly, in a crowded place, in the presence of security personnel, journalists and other persons, despite her express pleas, and was not a mere jostle of the crowd.
The application filed in a pending plea sought directions for immediate registration of an FIR against Gandhi and all others involved in the “assault” besides seeking compensation.
Bhatia had on October 16 also urged the bench to consider the matter. Bhatia had argued that a female journalist was pushed by Rahul Gandhi in the Supreme Court precincts, that she was three months pregnant, and that she had to be hospitalised. Bhatia urged the apex court to take cognisance of the matter.
On October 12, Gandhi and several prominent opposition leaders, accompanied by their supporters, reached the Supreme Court to file a plea over alleged large-scale voter deletions and irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Read More
Journalist Files Complaint Against Rahul Gandhi Over Alleged Protest Misconduct