ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Seeks Response Of Centre, BCI, CBI On Plea Seeking Probe Into Activities Of Persons Associated With CJP

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has sought responses from the Centre, the Bar Council of India and the CBI on a plea seeking a probe into alleged fake advocates, fraudulent law degrees and the activities of persons associated with the Cockroach Janta Party.

The CJP came into being following a remark made by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant during a court hearing in May, and later it led a Gen-Z protest against NEET-UG paper leak.

A bench comprising the CJI and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana on Tuesday took note of the petition filed by advocate Raja Choudhary, who appeared as a party-in-person. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has also been made a respondent.

The plea also raises a broader issue concerning the alleged commercial exploitation, trademark appropriation and monetised circulation of oral observations made during judicial proceedings.

It alleged that portions of the May 15 proceedings were selectively edited and subsequently circulated as memes, videos, mimicry, political branding and other commercial content.