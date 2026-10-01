SC Seeks Response From WB, Others On Mahua Moitra Plea, Alleging Eviction From Nadia Circuit House
The Krishnanagar TMC MP alleged that on August 14, she was pressured by district authorities to move out of the circuit house at night.
Published : October 1, 2026 at 4:13 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday sought responses from the West Bengal government and others on a plea by TMC MP Mahua Moitra, alleging that district administration officials in Nadia evicted her from a circuit house even though she had been allotted a room at the state-owned property.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta represented the state government and the Centre
During the hearing, Mehta submitted that he would file responses to the plea. The bench directed that responses be filed within a week and the petitioner may file a rejoinder within one week thereafter. The bench said the matter would come up for hearing after that.
On the night of August 14, Moitra claimed in a social media post that a large crowd had gathered outside the circuit house, raising “Jai Shri Ram” slogans, after she refused to leave the premises.
Moitra, who had moved into the circuit house in Krishnanagar for an overnight stay following a Parliament session, asserted that she was entitled to stay there as an MP, but was pressured by district authorities to move out in the middle of the night with the intent to harass her.
She wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, seeking his intervention in the Nadia district administration’s alleged attempt to force her to vacate a circuit house after she was initially allotted a room at the state-owned property.
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