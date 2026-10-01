ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Seeks Response From WB, Others On Mahua Moitra Plea, Alleging Eviction From Nadia Circuit House

Supreme Court ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday sought responses from the West Bengal government and others on a plea by TMC MP Mahua Moitra, alleging that district administration officials in Nadia evicted her from a circuit house even though she had been allotted a room at the state-owned property.