SC Seeks Response From TN On Plea For Action On Protestors For Remarks Against Justice Swaminathan

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought a response from the Tamil Nadu government on a plea for action on protestors who allegedly made caste and religion-based defamatory remarks against Justice G R Swaminathan of Madras High Court following his order allowing the lighting of 'Karthigai Deepam' oil lamp on the Thirupparankundram hill in Madurai.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and PB Varale. The bench sought a response from the Tamil Nadu government, Director General of Police, Tamil Nadu and Chennai Commissioner of Police, and others.

The top court directed the state government to file a status report in the matter and scheduled the matter for hearing on February 2, 2026. The bench was hearing a petition filed by advocate G S Mani. The plea sought directions to the Tamil Nadu government and police authorities to initiate strict legal action, including criminal proceedings, against those responsible for such acts.