SC Seeks Response From TN On Plea For Action On Protestors For Remarks Against Justice Swaminathan
The plea sought directions to Tamil Nadu government and police authorities to initiate strict legal action, including criminal proceedings, against those responsible for such acts.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : January 28, 2026 at 5:23 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought a response from the Tamil Nadu government on a plea for action on protestors who allegedly made caste and religion-based defamatory remarks against Justice G R Swaminathan of Madras High Court following his order allowing the lighting of 'Karthigai Deepam' oil lamp on the Thirupparankundram hill in Madurai.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and PB Varale. The bench sought a response from the Tamil Nadu government, Director General of Police, Tamil Nadu and Chennai Commissioner of Police, and others.
The top court directed the state government to file a status report in the matter and scheduled the matter for hearing on February 2, 2026. The bench was hearing a petition filed by advocate G S Mani. The plea sought directions to the Tamil Nadu government and police authorities to initiate strict legal action, including criminal proceedings, against those responsible for such acts.
The plea alleged that ruling DMK-supported parties, including communist parties, along with certain individuals and lawyers, conducted illegal protests not only in public places but also within the premises of the Madras High Court at Chennai and Madurai, making highly contemptuous remarks against Justice Swaminathan.
The plea alleged that "caste and religion-based defamatory remarks" were made with the intention of disturbing social harmony and provoking law and order and communal unrest.
On December 1, 2025, Justice Swaminathan allowed writ petitions that sought a direction for appropriate arrangements to light the Karthigai Deepam at the 'Dheepathoon', a stone lamp pillar located on the Thiruparankundram hillock close to a dargah.
