SC Seeks Response From Maharashtra Govt, Civic Body On Plea Against HC Order On Slum Rehabilitation
The top court decided to issue notice to the state government, slum rehabilitation authority, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai and others.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : February 2, 2026 at 7:55 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the Maharashtra government and others, including the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, on a plea challenging a Bombay High Court judgment, which allowed slum rehabilitation schemes on plots originally reserved for parks, gardens, and playgrounds.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. Senior advocate Shyam Divan represented the petitioner before the bench.
The bench took note of the submissions of Divan, appearing for those who had filed the PIL in the high court. The bench decided to issue notice to the state government, slum rehabilitation authority, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai and others. Challenging the high court judgment, Divan submitted that open public spaces in Mumbai needed to be safeguarded.
The bench asked Divan, representing NGO Alliance For Governance and Renewal , Neera Punj and Nayana Kathpalia, the petitioners before the high court, to serve the copy of the petition and the notices to the standing counsel for an early adjudication of the case.
The high court in June 2025, while upholding the validity of a regulation on slum rehabilitation schemes, delivered a verdict aimed at balancing Mumbai's desperate need for green cover with the constitutional right to shelter. It had upheld the validity of Regulation 17 of the Development Control and Promotion Regulations 2034.
The regulation permitted implementation of slum rehabilitation schemes on lands originally reserved for parks, gardens, and playgrounds, provided a portion is restored to the public. The high court bench of Justices Amit Borkar and Somasekhar had dismissed the plea filed by NAGAR, formerly known as CitiSpace.
However, while upholding the law, the high court issued a stringent 17-point mandate to ensure that the promised open spaces do not remain mere "paper parks" but become functional, accessible public amenities.
The petitioners had challenged the regulation, arguing that allowing construction on up to 65 percent of reserved open spaces "legalizes encroachment" and violates the "Public Trust Doctrine".
