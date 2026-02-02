ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Seeks Response From Maharashtra Govt, Civic Body On Plea Against HC Order On Slum Rehabilitation

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the Maharashtra government and others, including the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, on a plea challenging a Bombay High Court judgment, which allowed slum rehabilitation schemes on plots originally reserved for parks, gardens, and playgrounds.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. Senior advocate Shyam Divan represented the petitioner before the bench.

The bench took note of the submissions of Divan, appearing for those who had filed the PIL in the high court. The bench decided to issue notice to the state government, slum rehabilitation authority, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai and others. Challenging the high court judgment, Divan submitted that open public spaces in Mumbai needed to be safeguarded.

The bench asked Divan, representing NGO Alliance For Governance and Renewal , Neera Punj and Nayana Kathpalia, the petitioners before the high court, to serve the copy of the petition and the notices to the standing counsel for an early adjudication of the case.

The high court in June 2025, while upholding the validity of a regulation on slum rehabilitation schemes, delivered a verdict aimed at balancing Mumbai's desperate need for green cover with the constitutional right to shelter. It had upheld the validity of Regulation 17 of the Development Control and Promotion Regulations 2034.