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SC Seeks Response From HD Revanna On Karnataka Govt’s Plea Against HC Order Dropping Section 354 Charge

Janata Dal (Secular) MLA HD Revanna after he was released from jail in Bengaluru, Tuesday, May 14, 2024. Revanna was granted bail by a local court in a kidnapping case ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine a plea by the Karnataka government against a high court order that quashed the charge of outraging a woman's modesty, under Section 354 of the IPC, against JD(S) leader and MLA H.D. Revanna, filed by his former domestic help.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising justices J B Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran. In November last year, the high court quashed the charge of outraging a woman’s modesty (Section 354 of the IPC) against H D Revanna but upheld the sexual harassment charge under Section 354A of the IPC. The high court directed a trial court to examine whether the delay in filing the complaint can be condoned under Section 468 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

During the hearing today, the bench noted that a domestic help levelled different sets of allegations against the father-son duo of H.D. Revanna and Prajwal Revanna. The bench queried the Karnataka government why it did not challenge the order when the high court dropped the charges under Section 354 of the IPC. The bench asked the state government to have some discipline.

The bench also expressed discontent with how the lower courts handled the charges. “How can the high court change the charges? The court took cognisance. Now you have been discharged from Section 354 (outraging woman's modesty) also?" asked the bench. After hearing submissions, the bench issued a notice to H.D. Revanna and asked his counsel to file a counter-affidavit to the state government’s petition.