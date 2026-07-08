ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Seeks Response From Centre On Plea By Gulf Students’ Against CBSE Assessment Scheme

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought responses from the Centre and CBSE on a plea by Class XII students in Gulf countries. The petition challenges the board’s special assessment scheme, claiming it slashed marks and jeopardised higher education prospects after exams were cancelled amid regional tensions.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices K V Viswanathan and Alok Aradhe. The apex court directed the Centre and the Department of Higher Education to respond to the writ petition filed by Adithian Rajmohan Nair and 29 other students from CBSE-affiliated schools in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman. The students were represented by advocate Raj Kishore Choudhary.

The plea contended that during the examination period, the entire GCC/West Asian region experienced severe geopolitical instability, regional conflict, security concerns, uncertainty regarding the continuation of examinations, disruption of normal life and widespread psychological distress affecting students and their families.

The plea contended that the prejudice suffered by affected students was not confined only to the subjects whose examinations were cancelled. “The extraordinary circumstances prevailing throughout the region adversely affected the entire examination process and the overall academic performance of students,” it said.

“Students were compelled to prepare for and appear in high-stakes Board examinations amidst war-related tensions, security concerns, uncertainty regarding future examinations, airspace disruptions, emergency advisories and continuous anxiety regarding the safety of themselves and their families,” it added.

The petitioners contended that the CBSE’s “Assessment Scheme for Declaration of Results of Class XII in West Asian Countries,” issued on March 27, 2026, has caused serious prejudice by relying solely on school-level quarterly, half-yearly, and pre-board examinations for cancelled papers.

The plea said at no stage prior to commencement of the examination process were students informed that quarterly, half-yearly, or pre-board examinations would become determinative of their final board results. “The retrospective reliance upon pre-board examinations and periodic assessments has caused serious prejudice,” said the plea.