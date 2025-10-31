ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Seeks Response From Centre, ED On Bhupesh Baghel's Son Plea Against Arrest

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought the response of the Centre and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a plea of former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel's son Chaitanya Baghel against certain provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and also his arrest in the alleged liquor scam in the state.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi. Chaitanya Baghel was arrested by the ED.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Chaitanya, contended that his client was arrested on the ground that he was not cooperating, and in non-cooperation they never sent him a notice, and he has never been summoned. "Therefore, we say how can you arrest me? That is the challenge…. They never called me and arrested me under section 19 of the PMLA, which they can't do…they have issue me a notice, they have to call me, they have to get my statement…But they can't arrest me on the ground that I am not cooperating without a notice", said Sibal.

After examining the file, the bench said not cooperating is not only the ground. Sibal said these are allegations and the trial never begins because they keep on saying that they are investigating, and added, "they delay the trial and keep me in custody". Sibal said the notice should be issued in the matter. "Issue notice…", said the bench.