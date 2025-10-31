SC Seeks Response From Centre, ED On Bhupesh Baghel's Son Plea Against Arrest
Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, was arrested by the ED.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 31, 2025 at 5:29 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought the response of the Centre and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a plea of former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel's son Chaitanya Baghel against certain provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and also his arrest in the alleged liquor scam in the state.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi. Chaitanya Baghel was arrested by the ED.
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Chaitanya, contended that his client was arrested on the ground that he was not cooperating, and in non-cooperation they never sent him a notice, and he has never been summoned. "Therefore, we say how can you arrest me? That is the challenge…. They never called me and arrested me under section 19 of the PMLA, which they can't do…they have issue me a notice, they have to call me, they have to get my statement…But they can't arrest me on the ground that I am not cooperating without a notice", said Sibal.
After examining the file, the bench said not cooperating is not only the ground. Sibal said these are allegations and the trial never begins because they keep on saying that they are investigating, and added, "they delay the trial and keep me in custody". Sibal said the notice should be issued in the matter. "Issue notice…", said the bench.
Another counsel, representing the petitioner, said, "We seek indulgence of release because of this kind of situation…". "No, no…", said the bench. The counsel said that the investigation in the case does not seem to end at all, and they have sought quashing of the grounds of arrest before the Chhattisgarh High Court.
The bench asked the Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the Centre and the ED, to file the response to the plea in 10 days. "More than grounds of arrest, it's about interpretation of law…How long can you continue with your further investigation…" the bench asked Raju.
Raju submitted that the apex court has granted three months’ time to the probe agency to complete the investigation, and the central agency is trying to do so. On August 4, 2025, the top court censured the practice of affluent persons coming to it directly seeking relief in criminal cases, as it asked Bhupesh Baghel and his son to go to the high court in cases probed by central investigating agencies.
