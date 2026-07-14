ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Seeks Reply From Centre, NCERT On Pleas Against CBSE's 3-Language Rule For Class 9 Students

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought responses from the Centre, NCERT and the CBSE on two fresh pleas challenging the education board’s policy mandating the study of three languages, including two native Indian languages, for Class 9 students.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

The bench took note of the submissions of senior advocates Anand Grover and Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for the petitioners. The bench issued notices to the Centre and others and sought their replies within 10 days. “We will hear (the petitions) on July 29,” the CJI said.

The fresh pleas were filed by Amandeep Kaur and Arpan Roy Choudhury. They made the Centre, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) parties to the pleas. One lawyer stated that parents and schools cited severe textbook shortages and sudden implementation burden.

During the hearing, Grover contended that they are implementing unlawful circulars which are against the RTE (Right to Education) Act and pressed that they are imposing languages without alternatives. He asked, if Punjabi is taught without Sanskrit, where will teachers come from?

Another senior counsel contended that if a child is studying English and French, they are suddenly told in Class 9 to learn Tamil, raising the question of where the teachers and infrastructure will come from.

Sankaranarayanan contended that the most practical problem is that one state required all books to be available by July 1. He stressed that only books for three out of 22 languages are currently available, creating a manpower issue due to a lack of teachers.