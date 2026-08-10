ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Seeks Reply From Centre, Assam On Plea Seeking I-Cards For Those Included In NRC List

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought response from the Centre and the Assam government on a batch of pleas concerning the issuance of National Register of Citizens (NRC) identity cards to persons included in the NRC list published in August 2019.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe. Senior advocates Kapil Sibal, Salman Khurshid and Sanjay R. Hegde, along with advocate Adeel Ahmed appeared in the connected proceedings.

The petitions concerning the NRC ID Card issue filed by, inter alia, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, the All Assam Minority Students’ Union (AAMSU), and the Assam Sankhyalaghu Sangram Parishad have been tagged and are being considered together.

A connected matter involving Hitesh Dev Sarma, represented through advocate Manish Goswami has also been tagged with the batch. In the said proceedings, the issue raised concerns a plea for re-certification/re-verification of the NRC exercise.