ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Seeks Replies From Haryana Govt, DGP On Plea Seeking CBI Probe Into Minor's Rape In Gurugram

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the Haryana government, its DGP and others on a plea seeking a CBI or SIT probe into the rape of a four-year-old girl in Gurugram.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi also asked the police commissioner of Gurugram and the investigating officer (IO) to appear before it on March 25 with the entire records of the case.

It further asked the district judge of Gurugram to take the magistrate’s response for the alleged insensitive handling of the case. On March 20, the top court had agreed to hear a plea seeking a CBI or SIT probe into the rape of the 4-year-old girl in Gurugram.