SC Seeks Replies From Centre, NCPCR On Plea Seeking Framework To Protect Children From Social Media Risks
The top court considered the plea filed by Emerald Heights International School and its director of academics, Siddharth Singh Girnar.
Published : October 16, 2026 at 4:35 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought responses from the Central government and the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on a plea by an Indore-based school seeking a comprehensive and enforceable national framework to protect children from the alleged risks associated with social media platforms.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The bench considered the plea filed by Emerald Heights International School and its director of academics, Siddharth Singh Girnar.
The bench issued notices to the ministries of women and child development and law and justice, and the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights. The bench tagged the plea, filed by Vaibhav Choudhary, with a pending petition and listed it for hearing on December 7.
The plea sought mandatory age verification, age-appropriate access, verifiable parental consent and stronger safeguards against cyberbullying, sexual exploitation, harmful content and excessive platform use.
"Issue an appropriate writ, order or direction declaring that the continuing failure of the respondents to provide effective protection to children against foreseeable risks of grooming, sexual exploitation, cyber-bullying, exposure to age-inappropriate and harmful content, behavioural profiling, compulsive-use design and other harms associated with commercial social media platforms is arbitrary, unreasonable and violative of Articles 14, 15(3), 21 and 21A of the Constitution," the plea stated.
The plea also sought a direction to the Centre to frame, notify and operationalise a dedicated, comprehensive and enforceable regulatory framework for the protection of children from harms arising from their access to and use of social media platforms.
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