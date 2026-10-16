ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Seeks Replies From Centre, NCPCR On Plea Seeking Framework To Protect Children From Social Media Risks

File photo of Supreme Court ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought responses from the Central government and the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on a plea by an Indore-based school seeking a comprehensive and enforceable national framework to protect children from the alleged risks associated with social media platforms.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The bench considered the plea filed by Emerald Heights International School and its director of academics, Siddharth Singh Girnar.

The bench issued notices to the ministries of women and child development and law and justice, and the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights. The bench tagged the plea, filed by Vaibhav Choudhary, with a pending petition and listed it for hearing on December 7. The plea sought mandatory age verification, age-appropriate access, verifiable parental consent and stronger safeguards against cyberbullying, sexual exploitation, harmful content and excessive platform use.