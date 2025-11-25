ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Seeks EC's Response On Fresh Plea Of MDMK Leader Vaiko Against SIR In Tamil Nadu

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a response from the Election Commission on a plea by MDMK founder and former Rajya Sabha member Vaiko challenging the decision of the poll body to undertake special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu.

The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The bench listed the plea for a hearing on December 2.

Vaiko has challenged the revision exercise in the state, saying the notification violated various fundamental rights, including the right to equality and various provisions of the Representation of the People Act and the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960.