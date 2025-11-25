SC Seeks EC's Response On Fresh Plea Of MDMK Leader Vaiko Against SIR In Tamil Nadu
The top court sought the EC's response on a plea by Vaiko challenging the poll panel's decision to undertake SIR of electoral rolls.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 25, 2025 at 4:24 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a response from the Election Commission on a plea by MDMK founder and former Rajya Sabha member Vaiko challenging the decision of the poll body to undertake special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu.
The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The bench listed the plea for a hearing on December 2.
Vaiko has challenged the revision exercise in the state, saying the notification violated various fundamental rights, including the right to equality and various provisions of the Representation of the People Act and the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960.
Various other political parties like DMK, Communist Party of India (Marxist), TVK and actor Vijay have also challenged the revision exercise in Tamil Nadu. The apex court had also allowed the listing of an intervention application filed by the AIADMK, which supports the special intensive revision in Tamil Nadu.
The apex court on November 11 had sought a separate response from the poll body on pleas filed by DMK, CPI(M), West Bengal Congress and Trinamool Congress leaders challenging the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.
The apex court had asked the high courts of Madras and Calcutta to keep in abeyance any proceedings on petitions challenging the exercise in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.
