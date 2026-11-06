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SC Seeks Delhi Police Status Report On Probe Into Judicial Officer's Death

File photo of Supreme Court ( AFP )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought a status report from the Delhi Police Crime Branch on the investigation into the death of Delhi Judicial Services officer Aman Sharma, who was found dead at his South Delhi residence on May 2. The top court had taken suo motu cognisance of Sharma's death on October 30. He allegedly committed suicide amid allegations of harassment by his wife, also a judicial officer, and his in-laws.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana issued notice to the Delhi Police and sought details of the progress made in the investigation. The matter is titled ‘In Re: The Suspicious Death of Judicial Officer (Ex-Judge) Aman Sharma’.

A 2018 law graduate, Sharma joined the Delhi Judicial Services in 2021. He was serving as secretary of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) at the Karkardooma Courts, a post he took up in October 2025. Following his death, Sharma's family alleged that he had been subjected to sustained mental harassment by his wife and in-laws and had been under considerable duress for nearly two months preceding the incident.