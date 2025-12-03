ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Seeks Data From NALSA As Petition Alleges Acid Attack Victims Not Paid Full Compensation

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to examine a plea which claims that women victims of acid attack, mostly young, have not been paid the minimum of Rs 3 lakh compensation, even as private hospitals did not provide them free critical care.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench led by Justice BV Nagarathna. Petitioner Acid Survivors Saahas Foundation (NGO) was represented by senior advocate Kaveeta Wadia and advocate Shashank Tripathi. The petitioner claimed that despite several judicial orders, the acid attack survivors continue to face challenges regarding disbursement of compensation. A counsel, representing the Bihar government, said that the state has already compensated the acid attack survivors.



The bench was informed that there are eight state governments and five union territories, which are yet to file a reply, and emphasized that earlier compensation of Rs 3 lakh was fixed, and, in the current scenario, the amount is not enough for the victims, as there are surgeries involved. The petitioner’s counsel stressed that there has to be some practical criteria. The bench asked counsel for National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) to file a status report.

The petitioner's counsel said they were sent compliance with respect to the amount of compensation disbursed but not with respect to individual cases.

The bench was informed that in many cases, the victims have received a part of the compensation and stressed that there was no monetary aid for reconstructive surgery. It was argued before the bench that private hospitals were declining treatment to the victims unless they are paid in full.

The bench said the judicial orders in the matter should be brought to the notice of the state chief secretaries, so that they can issue directions for disbursement of funds to the state legal services authorities who are required to send the funds to district bodies for final payment to survivors. The bench also asked the principal health secretaries of states and UTs to ensure that private hospitals comply with the rules and admit victims for free treatment.