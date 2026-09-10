ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Seeks Centre's Response On Plea To Ensure Safeguards For Minors Accessing Social Media

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday sought responses from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), as well as the Ministry of Law and Justice, on a plea seeking safeguards for minors accessing social media, to ensure that no platform enters into a contract with a child under 18 years of age.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench issued notices to the two ministries on the plea filed by NGO Just Rights for Children Alliance.

"We need some safeguards in India," the bench said, after noting brief submissions by senior advocate H S Phoolka, who represented the NGO.