SC Seeks Centre's Response On Plea To Ensure Safeguards For Minors Accessing Social Media
The bench asks the ministries of Electronics and IT, and Law and Justice, to ensure no platform enters into a contract with anyone under 18.
Published : September 10, 2026 at 6:27 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday sought responses from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), as well as the Ministry of Law and Justice, on a plea seeking safeguards for minors accessing social media, to ensure that no platform enters into a contract with a child under 18 years of age.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench issued notices to the two ministries on the plea filed by NGO Just Rights for Children Alliance.
"We need some safeguards in India," the bench said, after noting brief submissions by senior advocate H S Phoolka, who represented the NGO.
The plea sought directions to the Centre to take appropriate steps to inform “the digital platforms, including social media intermediaries, that any contract entered into by them with any child below the age of 18 years, is void ab-initio (invalid from the moment of creation), and that any steps taken in furtherance thereof shall be immediately suspended”.
The plea sought enforcement of fundamental rights for children under 18, who remain legally incapable of contracting under Section 11 of the Indian Contract Act. It argued that minors are still allowed to independently access social media and digital platforms without a uniform, enforceable mechanism to safeguard their legal incapacity, and constitutional rights online.
The plea stated that it is a settled principle of law that a minor lacks contractual capacity and that a contract entered into by a minor is invalid at the outset.
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