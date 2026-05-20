ETV Bharat / bharat

'Bunty Premium Vodka, Chelli Mango...': SC Seeks Centre's Response On Plea Challenging Sale Of Liquor In Tetra Packs, Sachets

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought response from Centre and others on a plea seeking an immediate ban on the sale of alcohol in "inconspicuous" packaging formats such as tetra packs, sachets and other portable containers.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. The bench agreed to examine the matter and issued notice on the plea.

During the hearing, Advocate Vipin Nair, who represented the petitioner 'Community Against Drunken Driving', said that definition of bottle was "vague" under the excise regime and needed some standardisation.

The petition challenges the broad and varying definitions of “bottling” and “bottle” under different state excise acts, which permit alcohol to be packaged in receptacles described as “flasks,” “pots,” “baskets,” “wrappers,” and other similar containers.

The petitioner has sought uniform and harmonised guidelines governing the packaging of liquor across states, raising concerns relating to underage drinking, drunk driving, public consumption, and public health.