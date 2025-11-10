Women Largest Minority: Supreme Court, Seeking Centre's Response On Implementing Women's Reservation In Parliament
The plea, filed by Congress leader Jaya Thakur, was heard by a bench of justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan.
Published : November 10, 2025 at 1:49 PM IST
By Sumit Saxena
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the Centre on a plea for the implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill, which was passed into law in 2023. The law mandates that a third of the seats in the Lok Sabha, as well as state legislative Assemblies, will be reserved for women.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan. The bench orally remarked that women are the largest minority in the country.
"The Preamble (to the Constitution of India) says (all citizens are entitled to) political and social equality. Who is the largest minority in this country? It is the woman… almost 48 per cent," the bench observed orally, adding that this is about the political equality of women.
The Apex court was hearing a plea filed by Congress leader Jaya Thakur, seeking the immediate implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill 2023, without waiting for the conduct of a fresh delimitation exercise. Senior advocate Shobha Gupta represented the petitioner before the bench.
The bench noted that the court has limitations when it comes to interfering in such policy matters.
"When is the delimitation exercise there? Serve it to the government... Enforcement of law is up to the executive, and we cannot issue a mandamus. Issue notice to respondents…," said the bench after hearing the submissions.
The Women's Reservation Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on September 20, 2023, and by the Rajya Sabha on September 21 that year, before it received the President's assent on September 28, 2023.
Thakur’s plea contended that although representation all sections of society is required in the democratic process, there adequate representation of women in Parliament and state legislatures hasn't happened over the last 75 years.
The plea contended that the constitutional amendment must not be withheld for an uncertain period. The plea argued that in the present amendment, there is no requirement of census or delimitation, because number of seats are already declared — 33 per cent over existing seats.
“Putting the clog is defeating all aims and objectives of raising women's representation in the democratic process," said the plea.
