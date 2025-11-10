ETV Bharat / bharat

Women Largest Minority: Supreme Court, Seeking Centre's Response On Implementing Women's Reservation In Parliament

By Sumit Saxena

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the Centre on a plea for the implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill, which was passed into law in 2023. The law mandates that a third of the seats in the Lok Sabha, as well as state legislative Assemblies, will be reserved for women.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan. The bench orally remarked that women are the largest minority in the country.

"The Preamble (to the Constitution of India) says (all citizens are entitled to) political and social equality. Who is the largest minority in this country? It is the woman… almost 48 per cent," the bench observed orally, adding that this is about the political equality of women.

The Apex court was hearing a plea filed by Congress leader Jaya Thakur, seeking the immediate implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill 2023, without waiting for the conduct of a fresh delimitation exercise. Senior advocate Shobha Gupta represented the petitioner before the bench.