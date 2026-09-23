Supreme Court Seeks Centre’s Reply On Plea Challenging Unequal Inheritance Rights For Muslim Women
The court agreed to examine the plea filed by Imtiazhussain Mulla and issued notices to Union of India and the Ministry Law and Justice.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 23, 2026 at 7:30 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought a response from the Centre on a plea challenging the constitutional validity of uncodified rules governing inheritance and succession among Muslims on grounds of gender discrimination under the Muslim Personal Law.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana took note of the submissions by lawyers M Singh and Anil C Nishani. The counsel contended that such unequal treatment violates fundamental rights under Articles 14 (right to equality), 15 (prohibition against discrimination), and 21 (right to life and personal liberty) of the Constitution.
Nishani contended that personal laws cannot claim immunity from constitutional scrutiny when they result in manifest arbitrariness, analogous to the landmark Shayara Bano judgement. After hearing the submissions, the bench agreed to examine the plea filed by Imtiazhussain Shahabuddin Mulla and issued notices to the Union of India and the Ministry of Law and Justice.
The plea argued that the existing framework institutionalises gender discrimination by allocating female heirs half the inheritance share of their male counterparts and denying women equal rights in ancestral and family property. The plea urged the apex court to authoritatively determine gender-equal property and succession rights among Muslims.
The petition sought directions from the apex court to ensure equal inheritance and succession rights for Muslim women, including in ancestral and family property. The plea challenged the continued operation and legal recognition of principles governing Muslim intestate succession, insofar as they allegedly result in differential proprietary rights between male and female heirs.
"The statutory framework assumes particular significance in view of the Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Application Act, 1937. Section 2 of the said Act provides that, notwithstanding any custom or usage to the contrary, in matters including intestate succession, the rule of decision where the parties are Muslims shall be Muslim Personal Law," the plea said.
It said the Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Application Act of 1937 provides statutory recognition to the application of Muslim Personal Law in the field of intestate succession, while leaving the substantive rules of succession substantially uncodified.
Read More