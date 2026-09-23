ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Seeks Centre’s Reply On Plea Challenging Unequal Inheritance Rights For Muslim Women

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought a response from the Centre on a plea challenging the constitutional validity of uncodified rules governing inheritance and succession among Muslims on grounds of gender discrimination under the Muslim Personal Law.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana took note of the submissions by lawyers M Singh and Anil C Nishani. The counsel contended that such unequal treatment violates fundamental rights under Articles 14 (right to equality), 15 (prohibition against discrimination), and 21 (right to life and personal liberty) of the Constitution.

Nishani contended that personal laws cannot claim immunity from constitutional scrutiny when they result in manifest arbitrariness, analogous to the landmark Shayara Bano judgement. After hearing the submissions, the bench agreed to examine the plea filed by Imtiazhussain Shahabuddin Mulla and issued notices to the Union of India and the Ministry of Law and Justice.

The plea argued that the existing framework institutionalises gender discrimination by allocating female heirs half the inheritance share of their male counterparts and denying women equal rights in ancestral and family property. The plea urged the apex court to authoritatively determine gender-equal property and succession rights among Muslims.