SC Seeks Centre, Police's Response Over Closure Of 17 Delhi Metro Stations During CJP Protests
During the CJP‑led protests, Metro stations near the protest site were shut on multiple days, including July 20, adding to commuter chaos.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 10, 2026 at 5:38 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday sought replies from the Centre, Delhi Police and others, on a plea against the closure of 17 Metro stations in the city during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench sought responses from the Union of India, Delhi Police, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and others, on a plea filed by Sparsh Kant Nayak.
The closure of 17 Metro stations, and tight security around Jantar Mantar, had paralysed traffic across central Delhi during the July protests, leaving commuters stranded for hours and forcing many to take longer, costlier routes.
During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel contended that the plea concerns the constitutional rights of the public at large, and the constitutional standards governing the shutting down of a public utility. “There is also no particular statute under which these orders were passed. In fact, no order itself was passed,” argued the counsel, adding that there were only posts on X (formerly Twitter) communicating the decision to the public.
The bench orally observed that ordinarily, regulation of vehicle movement is through directions issued by the Commissioner of Police or Superintendent of Police, under respective police laws.
The petitioner’s counsel argued that under the Metro Railways Act, there is no provision allowing them to shut down a Metro station.
After hearing submissions, the bench agreed to examine the matter.
During the CJP‑led protests in the capital, traffic snarls gripped major New Delhi roads, as police barricaded key stretches and stepped-up security. Metro stations near the protest site were shut on multiple days, including July 20, adding to commuter chaos.
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