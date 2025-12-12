SC Seeks Centre And States Response On Plea For Mandatory National Notification Of Cancer
The plea filed by Anurag Srivastava urged the apex court to direct authorities to declare cancer a notifiable disease nationwide.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : December 12, 2025 at 8:37 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the Centre and state governments on a plea filed by a doctor seeking a direction to declare cancer a "notifiable disease" to ensure early detection and proper care of patients.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi noted submissions of advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal, representing Anurag Srivastava, highlighting the issue regarding failure by the Union Health Ministry and the states to declare cancer as a notifiable disease across India.
Besides the Centre and all the states, Srivastava, the former head of the Department of Surgical Disciplines at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has made the National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research a party to the petition.
"Issue an appropriate writ...nature of mandamus against the Respondent No 1 (Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare) to notify cancer as a notified disease for ensuring uniform and mandatory reporting of cancer cases in India," the plea said.
"Because the continued non-notification of cancer, despite its alarming and escalating burden in India, amounts to a grave abdication of the state's constitutional duty under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution, as it denies uniform treatment to similarly situated citizens and undermines their fundamental right to health and life with dignity," the plea said.
The plea said that the absence of mandatory reporting has led to fragmented data, poor surveillance, and a "policy paralysis" in addressing India's growing cancer epidemic. The petition urged the top court to direct authorities to declare cancer a notifiable disease nationwide, and to establish a unified, real-time digital cancer registry akin to the CoWIN platform used during the COVID-19 pandemic.
