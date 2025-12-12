ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Seeks Centre And States Response On Plea For Mandatory National Notification Of Cancer

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the Centre and state governments on a plea filed by a doctor seeking a direction to declare cancer a "notifiable disease" to ensure early detection and proper care of patients.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi noted submissions of advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal, representing Anurag Srivastava, highlighting the issue regarding failure by the Union Health Ministry and the states to declare cancer as a notifiable disease across India.

Besides the Centre and all the states, Srivastava, the former head of the Department of Surgical Disciplines at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has made the National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research a party to the petition.