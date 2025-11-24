SC Seeks Centre And Others' Response On Plea Concerning Cash Donations To Political Parties
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 24, 2025 at 5:50 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought response from the Central government and others on a plea which challenged the validity of a provision of the Income Tax Act, that allows political parties to receive "anonymous" cash donations below Rs 2,000.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta which said the matter would be listed for hearing after four weeks. During the hearing, the bench asked senior advocate Vijay Hansaria, who appeared for petitioner Khem Singh Bhati along with advocate Sneha Kalita, as to why they did not approach the high court first.
The bench said let the high court consider the matter first. Hansaria said the plea concerns all political parties and the funding to them across the country. The bench agreed to hear the plea and issued notices to the poll panel, the Centre and others, including several political parties like the BJP and Congress.
The plea has also sought a direction to the poll panel to prescribe as a condition for registration of a political party and allotment of the election symbol that no amount can be received in cash by any political party.
The plea argued that lack of transparency undermines the purity of the election process as it deprives voters of the crucial knowledge about the source of political funding, including the donors and their motives, preventing them from making a rational, intelligent and fully informed decision while casting their vote.
The plea sought direction that the political parties must disclose the name and all other particulars of the person paying any amount of money to it, and no amount can be received in cash so as to maintain transparency in the political funding.
The plea sought the striking down of Clause (d) of section 13A of the Income Tax Act, 1961, as unconstitutional, and also referred to the apex court's 2024 judgment which scrapped the electoral bonds scheme.
Section 13 A of the Act deals with the special provision relating to the incomes of political parties.
