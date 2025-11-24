ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Seeks Centre And Others' Response On Plea Concerning Cash Donations To Political Parties

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought response from the Central government and others on a plea which challenged the validity of a provision of the Income Tax Act, that allows political parties to receive "anonymous" cash donations below Rs 2,000.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta which said the matter would be listed for hearing after four weeks. During the hearing, the bench asked senior advocate Vijay Hansaria, who appeared for petitioner Khem Singh Bhati along with advocate Sneha Kalita, as to why they did not approach the high court first.

The bench said let the high court consider the matter first. Hansaria said the plea concerns all political parties and the funding to them across the country. The bench agreed to hear the plea and issued notices to the poll panel, the Centre and others, including several political parties like the BJP and Congress.

The plea has also sought a direction to the poll panel to prescribe as a condition for registration of a political party and allotment of the election symbol that no amount can be received in cash by any political party.