ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Says Vehicular Pollution Is A Major Contributor To Delhi-NCR's Worsening Air Quality

The hearing covered multiple pollution sources, with the bench seeking expert-backed solutions rather than relying on repeated discussions and assurances from authorities.

Commuters pass by amid dense smog on National Highway 9 (NH 9), in Ghaziabad district, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday.
Commuters pass by amid dense smog on National Highway 9 (NH 9), in Ghaziabad district, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday. (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 6, 2026 at 12:40 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said vehicular emissions are a major driver of rising air pollution in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) and flagged bumper-to-bumper traffic in the region.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant observed that despite repeated discussions and statements on air pollution, the AQI has already touched 400.

The court also said that Diwali is the only period when poor people get an opportunity to earn their livelihood. At the same time, pollution concerns are being linked to big cars and vehicles.

On stubble burning, the Supreme Court stressed the need to educate farmers, observing that they would stop the practice once they understood its economic implications.

On the plea seeking closure of physical classes in schools for students of all age groups if the AQI rises, the apex court said it would go by expert opinion.

The Supreme Court also sought details from authorities on steps taken to address traffic congestion and contain pollution in Delhi-NCR.

Further details are awaited.

Also Read:

  1. Burst Green Crackers, Stick To Specific Timings: Delhi Govt Appeals To Citizens
  2. Politicking Picks Up Around Stubble Burning As Air Quality Worsens
  3. Delhi Govt's Action Plan On Air Pollution Mandates WFH For 50% Staff Till November 20

TAGGED:

VEHICULAR POLLUTION MAJOR DRIVER
SC ON WORSENING AIR QUALITY
MULTIPLE POLLUTION SOURCES
DELHI WORST AIR POLLUTION
DELHI NCR AQI

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.