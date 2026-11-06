SC Says Vehicular Pollution Is A Major Contributor To Delhi-NCR's Worsening Air Quality
The hearing covered multiple pollution sources, with the bench seeking expert-backed solutions rather than relying on repeated discussions and assurances from authorities.
Published : November 6, 2026 at 12:40 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said vehicular emissions are a major driver of rising air pollution in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) and flagged bumper-to-bumper traffic in the region.
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant observed that despite repeated discussions and statements on air pollution, the AQI has already touched 400.
The court also said that Diwali is the only period when poor people get an opportunity to earn their livelihood. At the same time, pollution concerns are being linked to big cars and vehicles.
On stubble burning, the Supreme Court stressed the need to educate farmers, observing that they would stop the practice once they understood its economic implications.
On the plea seeking closure of physical classes in schools for students of all age groups if the AQI rises, the apex court said it would go by expert opinion.
The Supreme Court also sought details from authorities on steps taken to address traffic congestion and contain pollution in Delhi-NCR.
Further details are awaited.
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