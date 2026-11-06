ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Says Vehicular Pollution Is A Major Contributor To Delhi-NCR's Worsening Air Quality

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said vehicular emissions are a major driver of rising air pollution in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) and flagged bumper-to-bumper traffic in the region.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant observed that despite repeated discussions and statements on air pollution, the AQI has already touched 400.

The court also said that Diwali is the only period when poor people get an opportunity to earn their livelihood. At the same time, pollution concerns are being linked to big cars and vehicles.

On stubble burning, the Supreme Court stressed the need to educate farmers, observing that they would stop the practice once they understood its economic implications.