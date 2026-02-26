ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Says Strength Of Democracy Lies In Restoring Dignity, Not Harsh Punishment

The bench said all states and UTs shall ensure that OCIs do not function merely as labour camps or spaces of custodial convenience. ( Representational Image/ANI )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said the enduring strength of a constitutional democracy lies not in the severity of its punishments, but in its commitment to restore dignity, hope, and opportunity even to those who have transgressed the law.

The apex court made this observation while directing all states and Union territories to develop a time-bound protocol for filling existing vacancies in Open Correctional Institutions (OCI) and open barracks.

A bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, in a 138-page judgment, said this court considers it is apposite to reiterate that the enduring strength of a constitutional democracy lies not in the severity of its punishments, but in its commitment to restore dignity, hope and opportunity even to those who have transgressed the law.

“Prisoners do not cease to be bearers of constitutional rights upon incarceration, and the state’s obligation to treat them with humanity, fairness and compassion stands heightened where liberty is lawfully curtailed. OCIs embody this constitutional promise by recognising that trust, responsibility, and graded liberty are essential for meaningful reform”, said Justice Mehta, who authored the judgment on behalf of the bench.

Semi-open or open prisons allow convicts to work outside the premises during the day to earn a livelihood and return in the evening. The concept was introduced to assimilate convicts with society and reduce psychological pressure as they faced difficulties in leading normal lives outside.

The apex court said figures emerging from the National Crime Records Bureau Report titled “Prison Statistics India, 2023” paint a deeply concerning picture. “On a cumulative basis, prisons across the country are operating at an occupancy level of 120.8%, with several States including Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, as well as the National Capital Territory of Delhi, reporting occupancy levels exceeding 150%,” it said.

The bench said such chronic overcrowding is not merely an index of administrative strain, but has profound implications for human dignity, prison safety, access to healthcare, prospects of rehabilitation and adherence to constitutional guarantees.

The apex court, issuing a slew of directions, said prisons are institutions of correction, where dignity, self-respect and social reintegration are not aspirational ideals but constitutional necessities.

The bench said the strength of a constitutional democracy is tested not merely by the liberties it guarantees in abstraction, but by the manner in which it treats those at its margins, including persons deprived of their liberty with due process of law.

“Prisons, though instruments of lawful confinement, are not spaces where constitutional values can cease to operate. The guarantee of life and personal dignity under Article 21 of the Constitution of India extends beyond the prison gates and obliges the state to ensure that incarceration does not degenerate into inhumanity”, it said.