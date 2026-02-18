SC Says Identifying Persons On Race, Region Regressive, Disposes Plea Against Discrimination And Violence Against NE People
The court asked Attorney General to refer the petition that followed the Tripura youth's killing in Dehradun in a racial attack, to an appropriate authority.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday said identifying persons on grounds of race, region, sex and caste would amount to treading a regressive path, while hearing a plea against the 2025 killing of Anjel Chakma from Tripura in an alleged racial attack in Uttarakhand's Dehradun. The petition sought to prevent discrimination and violence against citizens from the northeast and other regions.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. The bench asked Attorney General R Venkataramani to examine the plea and refer the petition to an appropriate authority.
During the hearing, petitioner Anoop Prakash Awasthi, a Delhi-based lawyer, contended before the bench that the matter was raised on the floor of Parliament, but lawmakers declined to make any such agency to deal with such hate crimes. The bench said, "A crime is a crime, and it must be dealt with an iron hand."
The bench stressed that identifying persons on the grounds of race, region, sex and caste would amount to treading a regressive path after so many years of independence. The lawyer said no one came forward to save Chakma. The bench declined to entertain the PIL and added, "As of now, we deem it appropriate that the aforesaid issue ought to be brought before the competent authority."
"The instant writ petition is disposed of with liberty to the petitioner to hand over the soft copy of the petition to the office of Attorney General (AG), also along with a copy of this order," said the bench, adding that the top law officer will do the needful.
The plea was filed in December last year, in the backdrop of the brutal killing of the 24-year-old MBA student from Tripura. He died on December 26, 2025, from grievous injuries sustained in a racially motivated attack in the Selaqui area of Dehradun. Chakma had gone to Dehradun after completing his graduation in Holy Cross School, Agartala, to pursue an MBA. He was stabbed to death in the presence of his younger brother, Michael.
