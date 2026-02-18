ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Says Identifying Persons On Race, Region Regressive, Disposes Plea Against Discrimination And Violence Against NE People

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday said identifying persons on grounds of race, region, sex and caste would amount to treading a regressive path, while hearing a plea against the 2025 killing of Anjel Chakma from Tripura in an alleged racial attack in Uttarakhand's Dehradun. The petition sought to prevent discrimination and violence against citizens from the northeast and other regions.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. The bench asked Attorney General R Venkataramani to examine the plea and refer the petition to an appropriate authority.

During the hearing, petitioner Anoop Prakash Awasthi, a Delhi-based lawyer, contended before the bench that the matter was raised on the floor of Parliament, but lawmakers declined to make any such agency to deal with such hate crimes. The bench said, "A crime is a crime, and it must be dealt with an iron hand."