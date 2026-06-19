ETV Bharat / bharat

Boy Killed On Way To School: SC Says Citizens Have Fundamental Right To Walk On Demarcated Footpaths

New Delhi: Highlighting the tragic death of a five‑year‑old boy walking to school with his father, the Supreme Court on Friday declared that the fundamental right to walk, enshrined in Article 19(1)(d), precedes the right to move on wheels. The apex court stressed that this right demands safe, well‑demarcated footpaths and pedestrian crossings, without which families continue to suffer avoidable tragedies on India’s roads.

It said that citizens must be guaranteed the fundamental right to walk on demarcated footpaths, and wherever a road exists, authorities have an enforceable duty to ensure such footpaths are provided and maintained.

A bench comprising Justices P.S. Narasimha and Atul S. Chandurkar said while the right to walk is inextricably connected to life, our Constitution recognises and guarantees it as a fundamental right. "All citizens shall have the right… to move freely throughout the territory of India."

Justice Narasimha, who authored the judgment, said, "Like any young father, the appellant lovingly readied his five-year-old son and left home at 9 AM to drop him at the neighbourhood school. Who could have ever imagined that it would be the last walk with his son? As father and son were walking towards the school, a tanker came from behind and struck the boy, crushing his waist and lower body. He succumbed to the injuries."

Take it for granted, there was neither a footpath nor a pedestrian crossing," he added.

He said accidents like this continue to occur; perhaps they are inevitable until "We restructure our rights regime as regards access to roads and recognise their correlative duties." He added that till then, "We will continue to cope with these tragedies by routinely transforming them into FIRs and Motor Accidents Claims."

He said, "It is necessary, rather compelling, that we first disabuse our minds of associating this right to move only with movement on wheels. We have started walking long before wheels were put on our path."

Justice Narasimha said the primary right of movement under Article 19(1)(d) is the fundamental right to walk, a right that precedes the right to move on wheels, and this precious right must extend to guaranteeing access to safe and well-demarcated footpaths. "The citizen’s fundamental right to walk on a demarcated footpath is primary and shall have priority over movement by motorised vehicles," he said.

He said it could also be elitism to start with, for machines with wheels were only for the rich, but as economies progressed and cheaper motor vehicles were introduced, the entire spectrum of motorised transportation dominated the roads, pushed aside the walkers to the extent that they are treated as a nuisance for the drivers who routinely run over the walkers and their footpaths.

"This should stop from now on as we declare the fundamental right to walk on demarcated footpaths alongside motorised roads," he said, adding that the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, is not and has never been the statute that recognises the fundamental right to walk.

Justice Narasimha said, "In fact, the Motor Vehicles Act has been an impediment and, in many ways, undermined the precious rights of walkers. The absence of safe and comfortable footpaths to walk on, and even when they exist, their subjugation to motor transport, has been a civilizational problem."

"In reality, how much does it take to create a well-demarcated footpath wherever a road exists? All that the fundamental right to walk demands is a comfortable space for an easy and carefree walk. Should this not be the minimum of the minimum duty that a municipal authority owes to the citizens?" he observed.

He said walking has always triggered the Indian imagination- it has deep cultural, social, religious, political, and reformative roots. "Walking is not just motion; it certainly embodies expressional, congregational and associational rights under Article 19(1)(a), Article 19(1)(b) and Article 19 (1)(c). Unfortunately, we have failed to recognise these aspects to such an extent that the phrase pedestrian has acquired pejorative shades," he said.