Boy Killed On Way To School: SC Says Citizens Have Fundamental Right To Walk On Demarcated Footpaths
The top court said the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, is not and has never been the statute that recognises the fundamental right to walk.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : June 19, 2026 at 3:08 PM IST
New Delhi: Highlighting the tragic death of a five‑year‑old boy walking to school with his father, the Supreme Court on Friday declared that the fundamental right to walk, enshrined in Article 19(1)(d), precedes the right to move on wheels. The apex court stressed that this right demands safe, well‑demarcated footpaths and pedestrian crossings, without which families continue to suffer avoidable tragedies on India’s roads.
It said that citizens must be guaranteed the fundamental right to walk on demarcated footpaths, and wherever a road exists, authorities have an enforceable duty to ensure such footpaths are provided and maintained.
A bench comprising Justices P.S. Narasimha and Atul S. Chandurkar said while the right to walk is inextricably connected to life, our Constitution recognises and guarantees it as a fundamental right. "All citizens shall have the right… to move freely throughout the territory of India."
Justice Narasimha, who authored the judgment, said, "Like any young father, the appellant lovingly readied his five-year-old son and left home at 9 AM to drop him at the neighbourhood school. Who could have ever imagined that it would be the last walk with his son? As father and son were walking towards the school, a tanker came from behind and struck the boy, crushing his waist and lower body. He succumbed to the injuries."
Take it for granted, there was neither a footpath nor a pedestrian crossing," he added.
He said accidents like this continue to occur; perhaps they are inevitable until "We restructure our rights regime as regards access to roads and recognise their correlative duties." He added that till then, "We will continue to cope with these tragedies by routinely transforming them into FIRs and Motor Accidents Claims."
He said, "It is necessary, rather compelling, that we first disabuse our minds of associating this right to move only with movement on wheels. We have started walking long before wheels were put on our path."
Justice Narasimha said the primary right of movement under Article 19(1)(d) is the fundamental right to walk, a right that precedes the right to move on wheels, and this precious right must extend to guaranteeing access to safe and well-demarcated footpaths. "The citizen’s fundamental right to walk on a demarcated footpath is primary and shall have priority over movement by motorised vehicles," he said.
He said it could also be elitism to start with, for machines with wheels were only for the rich, but as economies progressed and cheaper motor vehicles were introduced, the entire spectrum of motorised transportation dominated the roads, pushed aside the walkers to the extent that they are treated as a nuisance for the drivers who routinely run over the walkers and their footpaths.
"This should stop from now on as we declare the fundamental right to walk on demarcated footpaths alongside motorised roads," he said, adding that the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, is not and has never been the statute that recognises the fundamental right to walk.
Justice Narasimha said, "In fact, the Motor Vehicles Act has been an impediment and, in many ways, undermined the precious rights of walkers. The absence of safe and comfortable footpaths to walk on, and even when they exist, their subjugation to motor transport, has been a civilizational problem."
"In reality, how much does it take to create a well-demarcated footpath wherever a road exists? All that the fundamental right to walk demands is a comfortable space for an easy and carefree walk. Should this not be the minimum of the minimum duty that a municipal authority owes to the citizens?" he observed.
He said walking has always triggered the Indian imagination- it has deep cultural, social, religious, political, and reformative roots. "Walking is not just motion; it certainly embodies expressional, congregational and associational rights under Article 19(1)(a), Article 19(1)(b) and Article 19 (1)(c). Unfortunately, we have failed to recognise these aspects to such an extent that the phrase pedestrian has acquired pejorative shades," he said.
Justice Narasimha said, "Though late in the day, we must affirm and secure to our citizens this fundamental right to walk on demarcated footpaths… If a road exists, there must then be a duty to ensure that a footpath is demarcated and maintained for the walkers. This is an enforceable duty."
The bench said the right to walk on demarcated footpaths is concerned; though it is integral to Articles 21 and 19(1)(d), there is no legislation, and it is compelling to lay down a statutory framework not only for declaring the right but also to recognise the duty bearers.
"We direct the Registry to send a copy of our judgment to the Ministries of Housing and Urban Affairs, Rural Development, Road Transport and Highways, to reflect on the compelling necessity for initiating the necessary legal framework. A copy may also be sent to the Law Commission for examining the statutory framework for protecting the right, identifying the duty bearers and provisioning remedies," said the bench.
The bench said to enhance and effectuate the fundamental right to walk on demarcated footpaths, it is necessary to establish a regulatory body.
The bench said the right to walk is a fundamental right under Part III of the Constitution. "It is integral to the right to movement guaranteed under Article 19(1)(d), read with Article 19(1)(a), Article 19(1) (b), Article 19(1) (c) and Article 21 of the Constitution of India. The fundamental right to walk will take within its sweep the right to demarcated footpaths. These rights are primary and shall have priority over movement by motorised vehicles," it said.
"If the road exists, there is a duty to ensure that there are demarcated and well-maintained footpaths for walkers. The duty bearers are the urban development authorities, municipal corporations, municipalities and even panchayats, who must endeavour to demarcate, construct, maintain, and safeguard footpaths and other necessary pedestrian infrastructure, as walking is integral to life," said Justice Narasimha.
He said the violation of the right to walk on demarcated footpaths will entitle the citizens to invoke constitutional and legal remedies against duty bearers for restitution and compensation.
"We direct the Registry to re-number this case as a petition under Article 32 of the Constitution by changing the cause title to Re: Fundamental Right to Walk and Footpath. The Government of India, through the Ministries of Housing and Urban Affairs, Rural Development and Road Transport and Highways, is impleaded as a party in person. We request Mr K.M. Nataraj, ASG, to assist the court," said Justice Narasimha.
The claim petition filed by the father for compensation of Rs. 25 lakh, and the MACT on May 30, 2016, granted an award of Rs. 7,82,000 with interest at the rate of 6 per cent p.a. from the date of the petition till realisation. The father and the insurance company moved the High Court, which reduced the compensation to Rs. 4,70,000.
The apex court said the High Court committed an error in reducing the compensation granted by the MACT. Justice Narasimha said the compensation is required to be recalculated as an amount of Rs. 10,11,528 towards loss of dependency, an amount of Rs. 96,800 towards loss of consortium, an amount of Rs. 18,150 towards loss of estate and Rs. 18,150 towards funeral expenses.
"In this view of the matter, the appellant(s) will be entitled to compensation of Rs. 11,44,628/- and the amount shall be paid within a period of two months from today," said the bench.
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