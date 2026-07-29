SC Rules Elevators Are Common Carriers, Upholds Rs 3 Crore Compensation In 2003 RAW Officer's Lift Death
The bench held that elevators should be regarded as a mode of vertical transportation, placing manufacturers, maintenance contractors and building owners under a shared responsibility.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : July 29, 2026 at 8:36 PM IST|
Updated : July 29, 2026 at 8:55 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that elevators must be treated as common carriers, imposing a heightened duty of care on operators and maintenance contractors, and upheld a ₹3.01 crore compensation award to the family of a RAW officer who died in a 2003 lift mishap.
A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe dismissed the appeal filed by Otis Elevator Company (India) Limited while upholding the order passed by the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC).
The bench held that elevators should be regarded as a mode of vertical transportation, placing manufacturers, maintenance contractors and building owners under a shared responsibility to ensure passenger safety.
Justice Narasimha, who authored the judgment on behalf of the bench, said due to the limited availability of urban space, cities are growing vertically rather than horizontally.
“Elevators have become an essential part of modern urban life. Strangers step into a small steel chamber, the doors close, and for a few moments they place their safety entirely in the hands of a mechanical system over which they have no control”, said Justice Narasimha.
He said that in a crowded elevator, particularly at public spaces, the sense of confinement is real and the air feels heavy, personal space disappears, and the awareness of being suspended between floors naturally creates unease.
“Given the ever-increasing usage of passenger elevators in the modern-day urbanising societies, recognising them as a mode of vertical transportation is imperative. In this transportation, passengers have no control over the conveyance, and they have to entirely rely on automation or the operator as the case may be”, said Justice Narasimha.
He said it is not merely reasonable, but a legal necessity to impose a heightened duty to care, akin to that of common carriers in view of the intrinsic passenger vulnerability. “An elevator must be construed and deemed to be a common carrier and the operator, in the wider sense, must undertake greater responsibility to transport passengers from floor to floor and exit safely”, said Justice Narasimha.
The bench said, therefore, from the perspective of public law identifying and provisioning effective and efficacious restitutionary remedies, it is appropriate to hold the manufacturer, the operator and owner of the premises as the duty bearers and shall jointly and severally be liable to safeguard the user.
“The burden of identifying the inter se liabilities of joint tortfeasors should not rest on the shoulders of the consumers seeking compensation for injury caused due to transportation through an elevator. For immediate relief, it is necessary for the court to recognise the injury and assess the compensation payable at the first instance,” said the bench.
Examining the maintenance contract, the bench observed that OTIS had undertaken comprehensive responsibility for maintaining the lift, including keeping it in a condition that avoided any risk of accidents. The apex court declined to interfere with the finding of the NCDRC that OTIS was the party principally deficient in service.
The NCDRC found OTIS, RAW and the Military Engineering Service (MES) jointly liable and awarded compensation exceeding ₹3 crore with interest. The commission apportioned liability at 70% to OTIS, 25% to MES and 5% to RAW. OTIS moved the apex court challenging this decision. Advocate Saurabh Suman Sinha appeared for Rashmi Handa, the widow of the deceased.
“We find no reason to interfere with the finding of the NCDRC that OTIS was the party principally deficient in service. A party that undertakes the comprehensive maintenance of a machine, which is in the nature of a vehicle, owes a heightened duty of care towards its users”, said the bench.
The bench said OTIS was not a stranger to the defect that culminated in the accident. “It was cognizant of the problem, and it had itself proposed the remedy. Having done so, its failure to ensure that the remedy was implemented, or, alternatively, to render the lift safe by other means pending its installation constitutes deficiency of service”, it said.
The bench said as regards RAW and MES, we agree with the NCDRC that their liability is appropriately more limited than that of OTIS. “RAW, as the ultimate occupier of the premises and consumer of both OTIS’s and MES’s services, bore a residual duty to ensure that the contracts it had sanctioned were properly performed and that reports of persistent defects were acted upon. RAW did not, however, possess the technical competence that OTIS possessed. Its deficiency accordingly relates more to a failure of oversight than to any direct role in causing the accident”, it said.
“The apportionment of 70% of the liability to OTIS, 25% to MES and 5% to RAW, in our view, properly reflects the differential degree of knowledge, control and responsibility that each party bore for the accident, and calls for no interference by this court”, said the bench.