ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Rules Elevators Are Common Carriers, Upholds Rs 3 Crore Compensation In 2003 RAW Officer's Lift Death

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that elevators must be treated as common carriers, imposing a heightened duty of care on operators and maintenance contractors, and upheld a ₹3.01 crore compensation award to the family of a RAW officer who died in a 2003 lift mishap.

A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe dismissed the appeal filed by Otis Elevator Company (India) Limited while upholding the order passed by the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC).

The bench held that elevators should be regarded as a mode of vertical transportation, placing manufacturers, maintenance contractors and building owners under a shared responsibility to ensure passenger safety.

Justice Narasimha, who authored the judgment on behalf of the bench, said due to the limited availability of urban space, cities are growing vertically rather than horizontally.

“Elevators have become an essential part of modern urban life. Strangers step into a small steel chamber, the doors close, and for a few moments they place their safety entirely in the hands of a mechanical system over which they have no control”, said Justice Narasimha.

He said that in a crowded elevator, particularly at public spaces, the sense of confinement is real and the air feels heavy, personal space disappears, and the awareness of being suspended between floors naturally creates unease.

“Given the ever-increasing usage of passenger elevators in the modern-day urbanising societies, recognising them as a mode of vertical transportation is imperative. In this transportation, passengers have no control over the conveyance, and they have to entirely rely on automation or the operator as the case may be”, said Justice Narasimha.

He said it is not merely reasonable, but a legal necessity to impose a heightened duty to care, akin to that of common carriers in view of the intrinsic passenger vulnerability. “An elevator must be construed and deemed to be a common carrier and the operator, in the wider sense, must undertake greater responsibility to transport passengers from floor to floor and exit safely”, said Justice Narasimha.