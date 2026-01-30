SC: Right To Menstrual Health A Fundamental Right; Orders Free Sanitary Pads For School Girls
The Supreme Court bench observed that the right to menstrual health is part of the right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : January 30, 2026 at 3:54 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday directed all the state governments and union territories to ensure girl students in private and government schools are provided biodegradable menstrual sanitary pads for free.
A bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan held that the right to menstrual health is a part of the fundamental right to life enshrined in the Constitution. "The right to menstrual health is part of the right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution," said the bench.
The top court asked the states to ensure separate toilets for female and male students in all schools. The bench also said that it would hold governments accountable if they too fail to provide for toilets and free sanitary pads to girls.
The bench also said all schools, irrespective of whether they are state-run or controlled, will have to provide disabled-friendly toilets.
The top court made it clear that if private schools fail to provide these facilities, they will be de-recognised. The bench said all states must ensure that every school, whether government-run or privately managed, in both urban and rural areas, establish menstrual hygiene management corners.
The apex court’s judgment came on a plea filed by Jaya Thakur on December 10, 2024, seeking pan-India implementation of the Union government's 'Menstrual Hygiene Policy for school-going girls' in government and government-aided schools for adolescent girls’ students from Classes 6 to 12.
Read More