SC: Right To Menstrual Health A Fundamental Right; Orders Free Sanitary Pads For School Girls

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday directed all the state governments and union territories to ensure girl students in private and government schools are provided biodegradable menstrual sanitary pads for free.

A bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan held that the right to menstrual health is a part of the fundamental right to life enshrined in the Constitution. "The right to menstrual health is part of the right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution," said the bench.

The top court asked the states to ensure separate toilets for female and male students in all schools. The bench also said that it would hold governments accountable if they too fail to provide for toilets and free sanitary pads to girls.