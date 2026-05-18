ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Restrains Tree Cutting In KBR National Park Eco-Sensitive Zone In Hyderabad

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday restrained authorities from cutting trees in the eco-sensitive zone of Kasu Brahmananda Reddy (KBR) national park in Hyderabad. A bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan said there should be no tree felling within the 25-35 metre eco-sensitive zone around the park.

The top court issued a notice to the Ministry of Environment and Forests, the Telangana government and others while seeking their replies on the plea filed by activist Kaajal Maheshwari. The top court was hearing a plea filed by Maheshwari challenging an order of the Telangana High Court that refused to grant interim relief.

Maheshwari had moved a plea before the high court challenging the reduction of the eco-sensitive zone around KBR National Park to a width ranging from 3 metres to 29.8 metres. The plea contended that such a narrow buffer would defeat the very purpose of an ESZ as a "shock absorber" for a protected area.