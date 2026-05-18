SC Restrains Tree Cutting In KBR National Park Eco-Sensitive Zone In Hyderabad
A bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan said there should be no tree felling within the 25-35 metre eco-sensitive zone around the park.
By PTI
Published : May 18, 2026 at 8:34 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday restrained authorities from cutting trees in the eco-sensitive zone of Kasu Brahmananda Reddy (KBR) national park in Hyderabad. A bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan said there should be no tree felling within the 25-35 metre eco-sensitive zone around the park.
The top court issued a notice to the Ministry of Environment and Forests, the Telangana government and others while seeking their replies on the plea filed by activist Kaajal Maheshwari. The top court was hearing a plea filed by Maheshwari challenging an order of the Telangana High Court that refused to grant interim relief.
Maheshwari had moved a plea before the high court challenging the reduction of the eco-sensitive zone around KBR National Park to a width ranging from 3 metres to 29.8 metres. The plea contended that such a narrow buffer would defeat the very purpose of an ESZ as a "shock absorber" for a protected area.
In 2015, the state government proposed to develop six junctions around the national park by building multi-level flyovers under the Strategic Road Development Plan. This required the chopping of more than 1,300 trees for widening of roads.
As part of the project, it had proposed a modification of the eco-sensitive zone and finalised reduction of the park’s walkway to between 3 and 29.8 metres from the present 25 to 35 metres from its boundary.
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