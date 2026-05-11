'Can’t Let Democracy Be Hijacked': SC Restores Congress Leader Gowda As Sringeri MLA
The dispute originates from the 2023 Karnataka Assembly election, where Raje Gowda had originally defeated Jeevaraj by a slender margin of 201 votes
By Sumit Saxena
Published : May 11, 2026 at 7:10 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday ordered status quo in the matter, which resulted in the ouster of Karnataka Congress leader T D Raje Gowda as the MLA of Sringeri constituency and the administering of the oath to BJP leader D N Jeevaraj.
Reacting to the SC order, Rajegowda said justice has prevailed. "I am happy that the SC has restored my assembly membership. I am happy that justice has been served," he said.
The dispute originates from the 2023 Karnataka Assembly election, where Raje Gowda had originally defeated Jeevaraj by a slender margin of 201 votes.
However, on April 6, the Karnataka High Court, acting on an election petition filed by Jeevaraj, directed the reverification and recounting of postal ballots. The recount exercise, conducted recently and continuing till midnight, dramatically altered the result.
Jeevaraj’s postal ballot tally reduced marginally from 692 to 690 votes and Gowda’s tally fell sharply from 569 to 314 votes, resulting in a net reduction of 255 votes in his favour.
The returning officer declared Jeevaraj elected under Section 66 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. It led to the unseating of the sitting Congress MLA almost three years after he entered the assembly.
Today, the matter came up for hearing in the apex court before a bench led by Justice Sanjay Kumar and comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran. Gowda was represented by senior advocates Kapil Sibal, Mukul Rohatgi, and Devadutt Kamat. The BJP leader was represented by senior advocate V Giri.
During the hearing in the apex court, Gowda’s counsel questioned the validity of the order passed by the high court. Giri, appearing for Jeevaraj, submitted before the bench that his client had already been administered the oath as the MLA by the Speaker.
The bench said, “if he (returning officer) has undertaken the exercise of invalidating what were earlier treated as valid postal ballots. Then, he has gone beyond the order.” Sibal said he has done that.
“532 and 689 postal ballots, which were valid earlier. Has he invalidated any of those?” asked the bench. Giri said the court had directed a recounting, therefore the entire postal ballots were recounted.
The bench observed that there is no question of re-verifying valid votes. Giri said it is not a question of revalidation and he has to look at each postal ballot and recount it.
The bench observed that the returning officer not only undertook the re-verification of the 279 rejected postal ballots and also the recounting of the 1530 postal ballots.
Giri said there was recounting of entire postal ballots in which the candidates and their agents participated.
Justice Kumar said there was also reverification of the 1251 postal ballots, which were earlier held to be valid. Justice Chandran noted that on re-verification, he invalidated their 240 votes. Giri said his client has been sworn in. Justice Kumar observed, “That will have to invalidate…all steps taken pursuant to that exercise by the returning officer shall remain in abeyance”, said Justice Kumar, adding that the fait accompli contention will not help Giri's client.
"This is not an electoral process which has put you there. This practice which has been undertaken by the returning officer…there is no question of re-verification of already validated," the bench told Giri. “2023 election, now we are in 2026. He has been unseated after three years. You been unseated now after how many months?" the bench asked Giri.
After hearing submissions, the apex court issued notice to the respondents Karnataka government, the Election Commission and others and ordered a status quo in the matter. The bench orally observed that democracy can't be hijacked like this.
The bench has scheduled the matter for further hearing on May 21.
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