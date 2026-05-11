ETV Bharat / bharat

'Can’t Let Democracy Be Hijacked': SC Restores Congress Leader Gowda As Sringeri MLA

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday ordered status quo in the matter, which resulted in the ouster of Karnataka Congress leader T D Raje Gowda as the MLA of Sringeri constituency and the administering of the oath to BJP leader D N Jeevaraj.

Reacting to the SC order, Rajegowda said justice has prevailed. "I am happy that the SC has restored my assembly membership. I am happy that justice has been served," he said.

The dispute originates from the 2023 Karnataka Assembly election, where Raje Gowda had originally defeated Jeevaraj by a slender margin of 201 votes.

However, on April 6, the Karnataka High Court, acting on an election petition filed by Jeevaraj, directed the reverification and recounting of postal ballots. The recount exercise, conducted recently and continuing till midnight, dramatically altered the result.

Jeevaraj’s postal ballot tally reduced marginally from 692 to 690 votes and Gowda’s tally fell sharply from 569 to 314 votes, resulting in a net reduction of 255 votes in his favour.

The returning officer declared Jeevaraj elected under Section 66 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. It led to the unseating of the sitting Congress MLA almost three years after he entered the assembly.

Today, the matter came up for hearing in the apex court before a bench led by Justice Sanjay Kumar and comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran. Gowda was represented by senior advocates Kapil Sibal, Mukul Rohatgi, and Devadutt Kamat. The BJP leader was represented by senior advocate V Giri.

During the hearing in the apex court, Gowda’s counsel questioned the validity of the order passed by the high court. Giri, appearing for Jeevaraj, submitted before the bench that his client had already been administered the oath as the MLA by the Speaker.

The bench said, “if he (returning officer) has undertaken the exercise of invalidating what were earlier treated as valid postal ballots. Then, he has gone beyond the order.” Sibal said he has done that.