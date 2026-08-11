ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Restores Acquittal, As Forensics Undermine Rape Case, Despite Survivor Sticking To Account

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday restored a trial‑court acquittal of a man in a rape case after medical and forensic evidence cast serious doubt on the prosecution’s narrative — even though the minor survivor consistently maintained she had been assaulted. The incident in question had occurred in Himachal Pradesh in June 2009, when the survivor was aged about four and a half years.

A bench comprising justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Atul S Chandurkar said that when the oral statements of the survivor’s mother and the survivor are considered along with the final medical report and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report, a grave doubt is created about their version regarding injury on the survivor's body and bloodstains on the survivor's clothes. “The prosecution evidence neither indicates any injury to the private parts of the survivor nor trace of any blood on her clothes," noted the bench.

The bench noted that the trial court found that in view of various material discrepancies, the depositions of prosecution witnesses did not inspire confidence.

The bench noted that the High Court had, however, viewed the contradiction regarding the place of occurrence as not very material. It said the HC proceeded to accept the evidence led by the prosecution, but without referring to either the final medical report or the FSL report.

The bench said that since inception, it was the stand of the survivor’s mother and the survivor that there were bloodstains on the latter's clothes, and that the survivor also stated that she had experienced pain as a result of the appellant's alleged sexual act. “The medical examination conducted within 12 hours of the alleged occurrence, however, belies the presence of any injury whatsoever on her body," noted the bench.

“The FSL report rules out the presence of blood and semen on the clothes of the survivor. Traces of semen on the undergarment of the appellant, by itself, is not found relevant in these circumstances," observed the bench.

The Apex court said it is inclined to restore the trial court's judgment after setting aside the HC's judgment. The trial court had found that, according to the medical report, the survivor had suffered no injury, which dented the prosecution's case. After considering the entire evidence on record, it had proceeded to acquit the appellant.