SC Reserves Verdict On Pleas Seeking Modification Of Orders On Stray Dogs

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on a batch of petitions seeking modification of earlier orders in the stray dogs case. The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria.

The decision was reserved after hearing amicus curiae Gaurav Agarwal, who summarised the steps taken by states like Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan in the matter. The bench also heard the counsel appearing for the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) regarding compliance with the November 7, 2025, order directing the authority to remove stray animals from national highways and fencing of roads.

The bench asked the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) to process the applications of NGOs seeking permission to animal shelters or animal birth control facilities. AWBI pointed out that after the November 7 order of the apex court, there was a surge in such applications from different organisations. "Either you accept it or reject the applications. But do it expeditiously," the bench told the counsel for AWBI.