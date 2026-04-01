ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Reserves Verdict On Pleas Relating To Grant Of Environmental Clearance To Projects

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved its verdict on a batch of petitions, including review pleas, relating to grant of retrospective environmental clearance (EC) to the projects violating green norms.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi reserved its verdict after hearing a battery of lawyers including Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati on behalf of the Centre. The top court is currently hearing afresh a batch of pleas including the review petitions challenging the Vanashakti verdict.

The 2025 ruling initially barred the Centre from granting ex post facto (retrospective) clearances to projects that began operations without mandatory environmental approvals, but was later stayed to prevent the potential waste of thousands of crores in public investment.