ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Reserves Verdict On Definition Of 'Industry'

New Delhi: A nine-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on the contentious issue of defining the word "industry" under the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising Justices BV Nagarathna, PS Narasimha, Dipankar Datta, Ujjal Bhuyan, Satish Chandra Sharma, Joymalya Bagchi, Alok Aradhe and Vipul M Pancholi reserved its judgment on reconsideration of the expansive definition of "industry" given by the then Justice VK Krishna Iyer in Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board v. A. Rajappa (1978). The bench heard the limited issue of whether the Bangalore Water Supply judgment was rightly decided.

Attorney General R Venkataramani stressed that while the triple test pronounced by Justice Iyer is logically sound, it's too broad and indiscriminate in its application, and welfare sovereign functions should not be regarded as "industry" for the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947.

Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj (represented Uttar Pradesh), senior advocates Shekhar Naphade (represented Maharashtra), Shadan Farasat (represented Punjab), also made submissions in favour of revisiting the Bangalore Water Supply.

The 2020 Industrial Relations Code gets the definition of "industry" from Justice Iyer's triple test, but it excludes charity, social or philanthropic services or any activity related to the sovereign functions, which was not there in the Bangalore judgment.

The AG said, "I have consulted the government. The government is certainly not anti-labour. Labour welfare will be taken care of. We are moving towards a globalised economy, and we need to take a call on how to manage the affairs."