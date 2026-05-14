ETV Bharat / bharat

'Essential Religious Practice Doctrine Is Elitist': SC Reserves Verdict On Religious Discrimination Against Women

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its order on pleas in connection with the discrimination against women at religious places, including the Sabarimala temple of Kerala, and on the ambit and scope of religious freedom practised by multiple faiths.

The bench comprised Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices B V Nagarathna, M M Sundresh, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, Aravind Kumar, Augustine George Masih, Prasanna B Varale, R Mahadevan and Joymalya Bagchi.

The nine-judge constitution bench heard the matter for 16 days and took note of arguments made by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, senior advocates C S Vaidyanathan, Abhishek Singhvi, Mukul Rohatgi, Indira Jaising, Neeraj Kishan Kaul and Gopal Sankaranarayanan, among others.

The nine-judge constitution bench heard petitions related to discrimination against women at religious places, including the Sabarimala temple in Kerala, and on the ambit and scope of the religious freedom practised by multiple faiths, including Dawoodi Bohras.

During the hearing, the bench orally observed that the doctrine of essential religious practice (ERP) is elitist, as it tends to exclude denominations which don't follow religious practices in an organised manner. Senior advocate and amicus K Parmeshwar submitted that the ERP doctrine should not be applied because it elevates certain practices over others.