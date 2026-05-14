'Essential Religious Practice Doctrine Is Elitist': SC Reserves Verdict On Religious Discrimination Against Women
The top court observed that the doctrine of ERP is elitist, as it tends to exclude denominations which don't follow religious practices in organised manner
By Sumit Saxena
Published : May 14, 2026 at 7:01 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its order on pleas in connection with the discrimination against women at religious places, including the Sabarimala temple of Kerala, and on the ambit and scope of religious freedom practised by multiple faiths.
The bench comprised Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices B V Nagarathna, M M Sundresh, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, Aravind Kumar, Augustine George Masih, Prasanna B Varale, R Mahadevan and Joymalya Bagchi.
The nine-judge constitution bench heard the matter for 16 days and took note of arguments made by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, senior advocates C S Vaidyanathan, Abhishek Singhvi, Mukul Rohatgi, Indira Jaising, Neeraj Kishan Kaul and Gopal Sankaranarayanan, among others.
The nine-judge constitution bench heard petitions related to discrimination against women at religious places, including the Sabarimala temple in Kerala, and on the ambit and scope of the religious freedom practised by multiple faiths, including Dawoodi Bohras.
During the hearing, the bench orally observed that the doctrine of essential religious practice (ERP) is elitist, as it tends to exclude denominations which don't follow religious practices in an organised manner. Senior advocate and amicus K Parmeshwar submitted that the ERP doctrine should not be applied because it elevates certain practices over others.
Parmeshwar contended that religion has to be understood descriptively rather than definition-based and gave an example of tribal religion. He added that it may not necessarily trace to any doctrinal belief, but it’s protected by Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution. It was argued before the bench that such religion would fail to get protection when an ERP test is applied. Justice Sundresh observed that it’s elitist. It was argued that ERP doctrine creates a hierarchy, and it privileges certain practices.
Justice BV Nagarathna orally observed that ERP can still be used as an aid, but can't be used as a test to strike down legislation. Parmeshwar contended that what was supposed to be a test to determine secular versus religious practice ultimately became a threshold for judging the nature of a religion.
By a 4:1 verdict, a five-judge Constitution Bench led by the then CJI Dipak Misra had on September 28, 2018, allowed entry to women, irrespective of their age, into Lord Ayyappa’s temple at Sabarimala. The apex court had overturned the age-old tradition that restricted the entry of women in the age group of 10 to 50 years. Justice Indu Malhotra, the lone woman judge on the bench, had delivered a dissenting verdict and supported the practice.
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