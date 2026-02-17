SC Reserves Order On Plea For CBI Probe Into Award Of Govt Contracts To Arunachal CM's Kin
The plea filed by NGOs Save Mon Region Federation and Voluntary Arunachal Senaa alleged government contracts were being awarded to the CM's close family members.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved its order on a plea for CBI probe into the award of contracts for public works in Arunachal Pradesh to firms owned by the family members of Chief Minister Pema Khandu.
The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N V Anjaria. The bench asked the counsel appearing for the parties to submit their written submissions within two weeks.
During the hearing, advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the petitioner NGOs Save Mon Region Federation and Voluntary Arunachal Sena, referred to the recent affidavit filed by the state of Arunachal Pradesh. Bhushan argued that a number of contracts were awarded to companies owned by the family members of the chief minister and sought a CBI investigation into the matter and stressed that the state police would not be able to investigate the matter impartially. “This is reeking of corruption,” he said.
On December 2 last year, the top court asked the Arunachal Pradesh government to file a comprehensive affidavit giving details of the contracts awarded from 2015 to 2025, including those to firms of family members of the chief minister.
