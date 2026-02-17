ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Reserves Order On Plea For CBI Probe Into Award Of Govt Contracts To Arunachal CM's Kin

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved its order on a plea for CBI probe into the award of contracts for public works in Arunachal Pradesh to firms owned by the family members of Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N V Anjaria. The bench asked the counsel appearing for the parties to submit their written submissions within two weeks.

During the hearing, advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the petitioner NGOs Save Mon Region Federation and Voluntary Arunachal Sena, referred to the recent affidavit filed by the state of Arunachal Pradesh. Bhushan argued that a number of contracts were awarded to companies owned by the family members of the chief minister and sought a CBI investigation into the matter and stressed that the state police would not be able to investigate the matter impartially. “This is reeking of corruption,” he said.