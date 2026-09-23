ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Reserves Order On Noida DM’s Plea Over Rs 5 Lakh Compensation In NSA Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved its order on a plea by Medha Roopam, Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate, challenging an order passed by the Allahabad High Court directing that Rs 5 lakh in compensation awarded to a student detained under the National Security Act (NSA) be recovered from her salary.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising justices Satish Chandra Sharma and N Kotiswar Singh. The bench was hearing appeals filed by Roopam and the Uttar Pradesh government against the High Court’s September 2 judgment. The High Court quashed the 25-year-old Delhi University history graduate Akriti Chaudhary’s detention in connection with the Noida workers’ protest in April.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi represented the petitioners before the Apex court.

During the hearing, Mehta challenged the High Court’s strictures against the district magistrate. The counsel stressed that the High Court could set aside the detention order without castigating the officer. The bench was informed that the detainee was involved in fomenting trouble in a similar workers’ unrest in Manesar. She came to Gautam Buddh Nagar when the agitation shifted there, it was argued.

Mehta submitted that the order was passed without issuing notice to Roopam. He stressed that the HC passed strictures against her even though she was just one among the many officers involved in issuing the detention order. Mehta said the observations against her were uncalled for.