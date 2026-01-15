ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Reserves Judgment On Father's Plea Seeking Passive Euthanasia For Son

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved a judgment on a plea by the family of Harish Rana, a 32-year-old man, who is in a vegetative state for nearly 13 years, to withdraw life-support to him.

A bench comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and K.V. Viswanathan heard submissions made by Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, representing the Centre, and Advocate Rashmi Nandakumar, appearing for the family of Rana, for nearly an hour.

The bench queried what would happen if the family were to make an emotional decision that it is not willing to go ahead with the withdrawal of life-sustaining treatment to him, which could be contrary to the medical opinion. The bench also emphasised the importance of the family taking a "consistent and well-considered" decision.

Petitioner's counsel contended that hospitals should nominate doctors, who would be part of medical boards assigned, to undertake the medical examinations in cases where a family has made a request to withdraw life support. Nandakumar also requested the bench not to use the term "passive euthanasia" and instead use "withdrawing/withholding life-sustaining treatment" in its judgment.

Passive euthanasia is the intentional act of letting a patient die by withholding or withdrawing life support or the treatment necessary to keep him alive. On January 13, 2026, the apex court judges personally met Rana's parents and his younger brother. The family had communicated to the judges that they did not want him to suffer anymore.

"All the three, i.e., the father, mother and younger brother, in one voice and with a lot of pain in their hearts, made a fervent appeal before us to take necessary steps to ensure that Harish does not suffer any more. What they tried to convey, in their own way, was that the medical treatment imparted over a period of almost 2 years be discontinued and nature be allowed to take its own course", the bench had noted in its order on January 13, 2026.