SC Reserves Judgment On Father's Plea Seeking Passive Euthanasia For Son
The top court emphasised the importance of the family taking a "consistent and well-considered" decision.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : January 15, 2026 at 6:20 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved a judgment on a plea by the family of Harish Rana, a 32-year-old man, who is in a vegetative state for nearly 13 years, to withdraw life-support to him.
A bench comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and K.V. Viswanathan heard submissions made by Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, representing the Centre, and Advocate Rashmi Nandakumar, appearing for the family of Rana, for nearly an hour.
The bench queried what would happen if the family were to make an emotional decision that it is not willing to go ahead with the withdrawal of life-sustaining treatment to him, which could be contrary to the medical opinion. The bench also emphasised the importance of the family taking a "consistent and well-considered" decision.
Petitioner's counsel contended that hospitals should nominate doctors, who would be part of medical boards assigned, to undertake the medical examinations in cases where a family has made a request to withdraw life support. Nandakumar also requested the bench not to use the term "passive euthanasia" and instead use "withdrawing/withholding life-sustaining treatment" in its judgment.
Passive euthanasia is the intentional act of letting a patient die by withholding or withdrawing life support or the treatment necessary to keep him alive. On January 13, 2026, the apex court judges personally met Rana's parents and his younger brother. The family had communicated to the judges that they did not want him to suffer anymore.
"All the three, i.e., the father, mother and younger brother, in one voice and with a lot of pain in their hearts, made a fervent appeal before us to take necessary steps to ensure that Harish does not suffer any more. What they tried to convey, in their own way, was that the medical treatment imparted over a period of almost 2 years be discontinued and nature be allowed to take its own course", the bench had noted in its order on January 13, 2026.
"According to them, if the medical treatment is not making any difference, there is no point in continuing with such treatment and making Harish suffer for no good reason. They believe that Harish is suffering like anything, and he should be relieved of all further pain and suffering," the bench had also noted in its order.
The top court had observed that they are very clear that in view of the two reports filed by the primary board and the secondary board, respectively, there is no sign, or rather no hope, for Harish to recover.
"Bhati submitted that she had a talk with the team of doctors, i.e., the members of the Primary Board as well as the members of the Secondary Board, and the doctors are of the opinion that the medical treatment should be discontinued as the continuation of the same is not in the best interest of Harish Rana, and that in the given circumstances, nature should be allowed to take its own course", said the bench in its January 13 order.
In 2013, Harish, who was a student of Punjab University, suffered head injuries after falling from the fourth floor of his paying guest accommodation. Since then, he has been completely bedridden, and on an artificial support system.
This is the second time in as many years that his parents have moved before the Supreme Court seeking passive euthanasia for Harish.
In November 2025, the apex court took note of a Union Health Ministry report that suggested Harish will be in home care, with assistance from the Uttar Pradesh Government and regular visits from doctors and a physiotherapist.
Read More