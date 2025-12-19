ETV Bharat / bharat

Pennaiyar River: SC Reserves Its Verdict On Tamil Nadu’s Plea For Setting Up Water Disputes Tribunal

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday reserved its judgment on a suit filed by the Tamil Nadu government to set up a water dispute tribunal to resolve in connection to the Pennaiyar River, which is an inter-state river. Karnataka is the upper riparian and Tamil Nadu is, lower riparian.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and N V Anjaria. After the Centre informed the bench that no consensus could be reached to resolve the disputes among the riparian states, the bench decided to wrap up the hearing in the matter. Karnataka sought one more attempt to hold the talks.

Tamil Nadu has complained that various projects taken by Karnataka across the main Pennaiyar River and its tributary Markendeya Nadhi have prejudicially affected or are likely to affect the interests of the downstream Tamil Nadu and its inhabitants. Opposing this contention, Karnataka contended that out of the total water of 11.77 TMC in the catchment, the state has planned utilisation of 9.77 TMC, leaving 2 TMC and surplus water to Tamil Nadu. The Karnataka government claimed that it is sufficient to meet Tamil Nadu’s requirements.