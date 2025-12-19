Pennaiyar River: SC Reserves Its Verdict On Tamil Nadu’s Plea For Setting Up Water Disputes Tribunal
The Centre’s counsel informed the court that if the riparian states have refused to negotiate, then it cannot schedule a meeting.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : December 19, 2025 at 6:57 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday reserved its judgment on a suit filed by the Tamil Nadu government to set up a water dispute tribunal to resolve in connection to the Pennaiyar River, which is an inter-state river. Karnataka is the upper riparian and Tamil Nadu is, lower riparian.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and N V Anjaria. After the Centre informed the bench that no consensus could be reached to resolve the disputes among the riparian states, the bench decided to wrap up the hearing in the matter. Karnataka sought one more attempt to hold the talks.
Tamil Nadu has complained that various projects taken by Karnataka across the main Pennaiyar River and its tributary Markendeya Nadhi have prejudicially affected or are likely to affect the interests of the downstream Tamil Nadu and its inhabitants. Opposing this contention, Karnataka contended that out of the total water of 11.77 TMC in the catchment, the state has planned utilisation of 9.77 TMC, leaving 2 TMC and surplus water to Tamil Nadu. The Karnataka government claimed that it is sufficient to meet Tamil Nadu’s requirements.
The Centre, in January this year, in an affidavit, had submitted that it is keen to call a meeting at the ministers’ level, and later a meeting was called in March 2025. Tamil Nadu did not agree to attend the meeting and sought the constitution of a tribunal.
The Centre’s counsel informed the court that if the riparian states have refused to negotiate, then it cannot schedule a meeting. Tamil Nadu counsel argued that a direction should be issued to constitute a tribunal, as talks have failed. Karnataka’s counsel contended that states should get one more opportunity to resolve the water dispute.
After hearing submissions, the bench reserved its verdict in the matter.