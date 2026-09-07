SC Tells Calcutta HC To Expeditiously Decide TMC Plea Against Removal Of Billboard From Party Office
Calcutta HC had denied interim relief, after a billboard atop TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's Camac Street office was removed without any prior notice.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 7, 2026 at 2:51 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Calcutta High Court to expeditiously decide a plea by the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) challenging the Kolkata Municipal Corporation's removal of billboards from the Trinamool party office in Kolkata.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.
The bench asked the TMC to raise all contentions in connection with the removal of the party's signboard from its office at Camac Street in Kolkata before the High Court. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appeared for the TMC before the bench, presenting the TMC's plea against the Calcutta High Court's denial of interim relief regarding the alleged illegal removal of a billboard from the top of the office of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee at Kolkata's Camac Street.
The bench disposed of the plea and requested the High Court to decide all contentions of the parties expeditiously. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for West Bengal, raised a preliminary objection to the petition's maintainability.
Sibal contended that the board was removed without any notice. He pointed out that a billboard belonging to Haldiram's, which is on the ground floor, has not been touched.
The bench expressed its disinclination to entertain the matter and said it is still pending before the High Court. Sibal pressed that the High Court had already decided there was no cause of action. The bench observed that the removal of the board does not mean the matter has become infructuous.
Justice Bagchi stressed that if it is found to be wrongly removed, there can be a mandatory order for restoration. Sibal contended that if it was removed without notice, the HC should have interfered readily and pointed out that the HC had instead said the board is now removed, so there is no cause of action, and nothing can be done.
The bench said it could request the HC to decide in a time-bound manner, and would clarify that the observations in the interim order are only tentative.
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