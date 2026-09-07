ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Tells Calcutta HC To Expeditiously Decide TMC Plea Against Removal Of Billboard From Party Office

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Calcutta High Court to expeditiously decide a plea by the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) challenging the Kolkata Municipal Corporation's removal of billboards from the Trinamool party office in Kolkata.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

The bench asked the TMC to raise all contentions in connection with the removal of the party's signboard from its office at Camac Street in Kolkata before the High Court. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appeared for the TMC before the bench, presenting the TMC's plea against the Calcutta High Court's denial of interim relief regarding the alleged illegal removal of a billboard from the top of the office of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee at Kolkata's Camac Street.

The bench disposed of the plea and requested the High Court to decide all contentions of the parties expeditiously. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for West Bengal, raised a preliminary objection to the petition's maintainability.