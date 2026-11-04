ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court: Remaining Assembly Term No Bar To Swift Decision On Defection Cases

File photo of Supreme Court ( AFP )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday observed that petitions under the anti-defection law must be decided expeditiously. It directed the Speaker of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly to decide a pending disqualification petition against Congress MLA Nirmala Sapre under the anti-defection law within two months.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench observed that HCs should not decline to issue directions to the speakers of the assembly merely because the assembly has substantial tenure remaining.

The bench initially proposed a three-month deadline for the MP assembly speaker to decide the pending petition. Senior advocate Vivek Tankha, representing Umang Singhar, urged the bench to reduce the period to two months. “Two and a half years have gone. Another two years of the assembly’s term remain,” said the senior counsel. The bench directed the speaker to decide a disqualification petition against Congress MLA Nirmala Sapre within two months. The bench observed that disqualification proceedings under the Tenth Schedule must be decided expeditiously, regardless of whether a high court perceives any urgency. The bench noted that the records show there are allegations against respondent no. 4 (Sapre) of voluntarily giving up membership of the party on whose ticket she was declared elected. The bench said that on this premise, it is alleged that respondent no. 4 has incurred disqualification under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution.