SC Relief For Kashi Math Head In Valuables Recovery Case
A bench of the court dismissed the special leave petition challenging an order the Kerala High Court passed in August this year.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 16, 2026 at 4:50 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court declined to entertain Raghavendra Thirtha Swami’s appeal against a Kerala High Court order that allowed Kashi Math Samsthan head Samyamindra Thirtha Swami to press ahead with execution proceedings to recover Math valuables from him amid the succession dispute. The Samsthan headquartered in Varanasi is popularly referred to as Gowda Saraswat Brahmin Kashi Math.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi which dismissed the special leave petition challenging an order the Kerala High Court passed in August this year. “We do not find any good ground to entertain this petition. The special leave petition is, accordingly, dismissed,” the bench said in its September 15 order.
Senior advocate Guru Krishna Kumar and advocate Lakshmeesh S Kamath represented the respondent Samyamindra Tirtha Swami. The counsel argued that the High Court was correct in allowing him to replace the original decree holder even without the sanction of the Tirupati court, which granted the original decree.
The high court order allowed Samyamindra Tirtha Swami to be substituted in the execution proceedings in place of his predecessor, Math head and original decree-holder Sudhindra Thirtha Swami, following the latter’s demise in January 2017.
The dispute traces back to a tussle over the headship and administration of the Samsthan between Sudhindra Thirtha Swami and Raghavendra Thirtha Swami, who asserted himself as the “identified successor.”
Raghavendra Thirtha Swami in 2000, filed a suit in the additional district court, Tirupati. The suit sought a declaration that he was the lawful 21st head of the Math.
He also sought a permanent injunction restraining Sudhindra Thirtha Swami and the Tirumala branch of the Math from interfering with the Samsthan’s affairs and administration.
In January 2009, the trial court dismissed the suit, barred Raghavendra Thirtha Swami from interfering in the Samsthan’s affairs, and asked him to hand over all deities, religious articles, and properties to Sudhindra Thirtha Swami.
Raghavendra Thirtha Swami challenged it in the High Court of Judicature at Hyderabad. The HC dismissed the appeal and affirmed the trial court order in June 2015.
During the proceedings, decree‑holder Sudhindra Thirtha Swami passed away in January 2017, at Haridwar. His will named Samyamindra Thirtha Swami as successor, a nomination Raghavendra Thirtha Swami contested, disputing its validity and enforceability.
Samyamindra Thirtha Swami moved before the Ernakulam court, seeking to replace Sudhindra Thirtha Swami in the execution proceedings.
The court said he should first approach the Tirupati court, which passed the original decree, and obtain an order substituting him as decree-holder. On appeal, the HC in August, set aside the trial court order and permitted Samyamindra Thirtha Swami to replace Sudhindra Thirtha Swami in the execution proceedings.
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