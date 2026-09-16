ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Relief For Kashi Math Head In Valuables Recovery Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court declined to entertain Raghavendra Thirtha Swami’s appeal against a Kerala High Court order that allowed Kashi Math Samsthan head Samyamindra Thirtha Swami to press ahead with execution proceedings to recover Math valuables from him amid the succession dispute. The Samsthan headquartered in Varanasi is popularly referred to as Gowda Saraswat Brahmin Kashi Math.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi which dismissed the special leave petition challenging an order the Kerala High Court passed in August this year. “We do not find any good ground to entertain this petition. The special leave petition is, accordingly, dismissed,” the bench said in its September 15 order.

Senior advocate Guru Krishna Kumar and advocate Lakshmeesh S Kamath represented the respondent Samyamindra Tirtha Swami. The counsel argued that the High Court was correct in allowing him to replace the original decree holder even without the sanction of the Tirupati court, which granted the original decree.

The high court order allowed Samyamindra Tirtha Swami to be substituted in the execution proceedings in place of his predecessor, Math head and original decree-holder Sudhindra Thirtha Swami, following the latter’s demise in January 2017.

The dispute traces back to a tussle over the headship and administration of the Samsthan between Sudhindra Thirtha Swami and Raghavendra Thirtha Swami, who asserted himself as the “identified successor.”

Raghavendra Thirtha Swami in 2000, filed a suit in the additional district court, Tirupati. The suit sought a declaration that he was the lawful 21st head of the Math.

He also sought a permanent injunction restraining Sudhindra Thirtha Swami and the Tirumala branch of the Math from interfering with the Samsthan’s affairs and administration.