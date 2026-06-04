ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Releases Draft Regulations On Use Of AI In Courts, Seeks Comments From Stakeholders, Public

New Delhi: In a move to modernise the legal landscape while safeguarding judicial integrity, the Supreme Court released draft 'Regulations for Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Courts' which contain a list of permissible and forbidden usage, stating that "no judicial outcome shall be reached through Algorithmic Decision-Making alone."

Inviting comments and suggestions from stakeholders and the general public by June 20, the Artificial Intelligence Committee of the Supreme Court provides for allowing AI tools in "case management (including identification of defects in new filings), cause list preparation, hearing scheduling and docket prioritisation".

The draft regulations for use of AI in courts "shall apply to the use, deployment, or integration of AI in any judicial, adjudicatory or administrative function of the Supreme Court of India, High Courts, and all Courts including the Tribunals and statutory Commissions performing adjudicatory functions, within the territory of India".

The necessity for such a regulatory framework has become increasingly evident as the top court and several High Courts have raised concerns about the misuse of AI tools, which sometimes produce non-existent case laws that have even influenced actual judgments.

At the same time, the justices of the Supreme Court have emphasised the importance of using AI tools to enhance benefits such as translating judgments into local languages and streamlining legal searches.

"These regulations aim to govern the use of AI, grounded in the principles of human primacy, transparency, accountability, data protection, and judicial independence, while establishing an institutional framework for responsible AI adoption across India's judicial system," the apex court said in its notice.

The 35-page draft proposes a clear "red line" for technology, indicating that while AI may assist, it will never replace the human mind.

According to one of the regulations, "the use of AI in court processes shall at all times remain strictly subservient to human judgment and judicial authority and every AI System shall function solely in an assistive capacity and shall not supplant or compromise the independent exercise of judicial authority by a duly appointed judicial officer and the ultimate authority to determine matters of law, fact and justice shall vest exclusively in the judicial officers of the competent jurisdiction."

Regulation 20 states that the use of AI for reaching judicial outcomes, such as judgments, sentencing, or determining the credibility of witnesses, is strictly forbidden.

All adjudicatory functions must involve a "Human-in-the-Loop" (HITL) approach, ensuring that final decision-making authority remains solely with a duly appointed judicial officer.