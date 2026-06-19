ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Rejects Urgent Hearing On Pleas Related To NEET-UG 2026

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to grant urgent hearing on two separate pleas in connection with the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2026 re-test, which is scheduled for June 21. The matters came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice V Mohana.

The bench said that these petitions would be heard by a bench headed by Justice P S Narasimha in July when the apex court resumes normal functioning after the partial court working days.

"All NEET matters will go before Justice Narasimha's bench," the CJI said when one lawyer mentioned the matter for urgent listing. On May 12, the National Testing Agency (NTA) had cancelled the NEET-UG exam, held on May 3 for medical admissions amid allegations of a paper leak. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently investigating the matter, and a re-test is scheduled for June 21.

Advocate Adeel Ahmed mentioned a separate petition filed by students and NEET-UG aspirants before the bench and sought urgent listing. The bench said the plea would be heard by the Justice Narasimha-led bench, which is already seized of petitions related to the exam.

The plea has sought a direction to the Centre and others to reconsider the feasibility of conducting the examination on June 21 after taking into account the representations of aspirants. The plea stated that the petitioners collected and placed on record a compilation of representations received from aspirants across multiple states and Union Territories.