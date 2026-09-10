ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Rejects Pre-Arrest Bail Plea Of Abhishek Banerjee's PA In Land Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Sumit Roy, personal assistant to TMC leader Abhshek Banerjee, in the Salboni land scam case where West Bengal government land was allegedly sold and the sale proceeds deposited in the party's account.

A bench comprising Chief justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana also vacated its earlier order of August 6 by which it had stayed the arrest of Roy. Consequently, Roy can now be arrested for custodial interrogation in the case.

The bench heard the submissions of senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for Roy, and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the state government before declining relief to the accused.

On August 3, the Calcutta High Court rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Roy in connection with the alleged government land fraud case being investigated by Salboni police.