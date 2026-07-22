ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Rejects Pleas Of ED And State Against Grant Of Bail To Chaitanya Baghel In Liquor Scam Cases

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed two separate pleas of the Enforcement Directorate and the Chhattisgarh government challenging the bail granted to Chaitanya Baghel, son of former chief minister and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel, in alleged liquor scam cases.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, however, expunged the adverse remarks made by the Chhattisgarh High Court against the Economic Offence wing of the state police probe while granting bail to Baghel.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the EOW wing of the police have filed separate pleas challenging the bail granted by the high court in the case and a related money laundering matter.

While the state government alleged that Chaitanya Baghel was one of the prime accused and masterminds in the sensational case, his counsel had argued that the high court delivered a well-considered judgement in the case in which the probe was ongoing for the last two years.

On January 2, the high court granted bail to Chaitanya Baghel in two cases linked to the alleged liquor scam. The single bench of Justice Arvind Kumar Verma allowed Chaitanya Baghel's bail pleas in a case lodged by the ED and another by the Chhattisgarh Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB)/EOW.

In its order on the bail application in the ED's case, the high court noted that the applicant's alleged role was "significantly lesser" than that of several senior accused who have already been granted bail.