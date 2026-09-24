ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Rejects Pleas Challenging Election Of AIMIM MLA In 2024 Maharashtra Polls

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed pleas challenging the election of AIMIM's Mufti Mohammad Ismail Abdul Khalique as MLA from the Malegaon central constituency in the 2024 Maharashtra assembly polls. A bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Augustine George Masih and Sandeep Mehta passed the order while hearing two separate petitions challenging a June 8 judgment of the Bombay High Court.

The high court had rejected an election petition challenging Khalique's election. The Maharashtra assembly elections were held in November 2024 and Khalique was declared elected from the Malegaon central constituency by a margin of 162 votes.

The election petition before the high court was filed by one of the candidates who had lost the election from the Malegaon central constituency. The petitioner had assailed Khalique's election alleging that he was guilty of having committed "corrupt practices", as defined under the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

It was claimed in the election petition that Khalique was a religious leader and had influenced the minds of the voters of the constituency with "threat of divine displeasure or spiritual censure".