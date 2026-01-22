SC Rejects Plea To Restrain Prasar Bharati From Calling BCCI's Cricket Squad 'Team India'
The bench, comprising CJI Surya Kant, asked the petitioner not to burden the court with such petitions, as it is sheer wastage of its time.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : January 22, 2026 at 2:14 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to entertain a plea seeking to restrain public broadcaster Prasar Bharati, which operates Doordarshan and All India Radio, from referring to the BCCI's cricket team as "Team India".
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. The bench upheld the Delhi High Court's October 8 order, which refused to entertain a plea filed by advocate Reepak Kansal.
The bench asked the petitioner not to burden the court with such petitions, as it is a sheer wastage of its time. “You just start sitting at home and draft petitions. What is the problem in all of this? Don't burden the court. The fact that exemplary cost was not saddled with has encouraged him to move this court," observed the bench.
"This is sheer wastage of the court's time and your time... What is this argument? Are you saying that the team does not represent India?” asked the bench.
"The team which is going and playing everywhere, they are misrepresenting? Forget about the BCCI, if Doordarshan or any other authority projects it as Team India, is it not Team India?" the bench asked.
The plea contended that calling the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) "Team India" or the "Indian national cricket team" misleads the public and violates laws governing the use of national symbols. The plea claimed that the BCCI, being a private entity, should not be referred to as "Team India", "especially when there is no sanction from the Government of India".
The plea contended that BCCI is a private society and is neither recognised as a National Sports Federation nor as a "public authority" under Section 2 of the RTI Act. The plea also claimed that referring to the BCCI's team as "Team India" amounts to misrepresentation and could potentially violate the Emblems and Names Act, and the Flag Code of India, which regulates the use of the national name, flag and symbols.
