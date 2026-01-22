ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Rejects Plea To Restrain Prasar Bharati From Calling BCCI's Cricket Squad 'Team India'

Indian players celebrate after winning the first T20I cricket match between India and New Zealand, at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur, Maharashtra, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026 ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to entertain a plea seeking to restrain public broadcaster Prasar Bharati, which operates Doordarshan and All India Radio, from referring to the BCCI's cricket team as "Team India".

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. The bench upheld the Delhi High Court's October 8 order, which refused to entertain a plea filed by advocate Reepak Kansal.

The bench asked the petitioner not to burden the court with such petitions, as it is a sheer wastage of its time. “You just start sitting at home and draft petitions. What is the problem in all of this? Don't burden the court. The fact that exemplary cost was not saddled with has encouraged him to move this court," observed the bench.

"This is sheer wastage of the court's time and your time... What is this argument? Are you saying that the team does not represent India?” asked the bench.